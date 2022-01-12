If you have a dry scalp and your hair is rough and dull, this homemade mask will restore all its splendor.

Hair care It is a very personal issue, because each person has a different type of hair.

The dry hair it is common. It usually causes it the excess of dandruff, the excessive washing of the horse, the use of products, hormonal imbalances, etc.

There are countless commercial products that solve it, but they have chemical components that damage the hair if they are abused.

Dr. Josh Ax, clinical nutritionist and natural medicine expert, proposes on his blog to use a mask for dry hair created with natural products, which restores all its shine and splendor.

Is a home remedy for dry hair very simple to prepare, and it is not expensive, because the ingredients are basically different types of oils.

This is the list:

Cedar essential oil Rosemary essential oil Tea tree essence oil Honey 110 milliliters of olive / coconut / almond oil

As explained by Dr. Ax, the cedarwood essential oil stimulates the scalp and increases circulation.

The Rosemary oil increases the microcirculation of the scalp.

The tea tree oil soothes dry, flaky skin, eliminates dandruff and is antimicrobial.

The honey it is exfoliating and hydrating.

To prepare the mask, you just have to mix eight drops of the essential oils of cedar and rosemary with six drops of tea tree in a glass container.

It adds a teaspoon of raw honey and about 110 milligrams of olive, almond or coconut oil, at the choice of each.

Mix everything well, and you get a paste for various applications. It can last up to 10 days.

The mask is applied to the scalp and hair, and let it rest for 20 minutes. For very damaged hair it can be left overnight.

By last, remove with water and wash hair with shampoo.

A home remedy for dry hair recommended by an expert. Do you dare to try it?