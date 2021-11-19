In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Among the many computers that Amazon has reduced in its Black Friday offers there is one from Huawei, an ultralight that is now at a bargain price.

Amazon has thrown the house out the window in the week before Black Friday, anticipating practically all of the offers that will be available next Friday, including those that affect first-rate products.

There are, for example, many laptops that drop a lot in price, many of them fully upgradeable to the new Windows 11, which comes with many new features in design and performance. Of all, probably one of the best value for money is the 2020 Huawei Matebook D15, which is reduced to 459 euros on Amazon and also in the official Huawei store, both with free shipping.

This 15.6 “computer weighs just over 1.5 kg. With its Intel Core i3 processor it has more than enough power to keep Windows 10 running smoothly.

Previously it cost 549 euros, and that was already on sale. Now it goes down a little bit more to pulverize its own price record.

We are talking about a specific version, the one that equips an Intel Core i3 as processor and SSD storage, in addition to all the features that make it a great ultrabook laptop, such as the weight of just 1.5 kg.

It has a fingerprint sensor to log into Windows and certain applications, good performance and a battery life of more than 10 hours.

If you have considered buying a Huawei laptop, it is a good choice. They are among the best on the market. We tell you everything you need to know in this Huawei laptop buying guide.

Screen size: 15.6 “Screen resolution: Full HD Weight: 1.56 kg Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U RAM memory: 8GB DDR4 Integrated graphics: Intel UHD 620 Storage: 256GB SSD Operating system: Windows 10

As soon as you turn it on, you will be able to update to Windows 11 from the Windows update center, something recommended, especially since the new operating system incorporates improvements that make performance and fluidity take a good leap forward.

With all this and thanks to Amazon’s offer for Black Friday, it undoubtedly becomes one of the best laptops for work you can buy, and also for students looking for a versatile model with good battery life.

Also, whether you choose Amazon or opt for the Huawei eStore you have free shipping anywhere in Spain.

