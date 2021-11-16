In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Huawei Band 6 is undoubtedly one of the best smartbands of the moment, and also one of the ones with the best value for money.

The evolution of smart bracelets in recent years is clear and evident, with a rate of convergence towards smartwatches that increasingly brings both devices closer together, with the exception of high-end watches, which do offer clearly differential characteristics.

That is why there are several bracelets that, due to screen size and characteristics, have little to envy smart watches, the cheapest ones at least. One of them, of the best, is the Huawei Band 6, which boasts a 1.47 “AMOLED screen and surprisingly low price: it is reduced to 39 euros in all its colors on Amazon.

Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.

The official Huawei store in Spain sells it at the same price, also with free shipping, so you choose where it is more rewarding to buy it if you plan to do so.

In terms of features and functions, as well as cost, it is the fiercest rival of the queen of the smartband sector, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, which has more or less the same price. The two are probably the best smart bracelets of 2021.

We have been able to perform the analysis of the Huawei Band 6, with excellent results in practically all areas, especially in the aforementioned screen, with excellent sharpness and brightness, but also in sensor precision, hence we say it is a good alternative to a watch.

Its battery life ranges approximately between 11 and 14 days, quite impressive figure and enough to forget about the charger for a while.

One of the few drawbacks that can be put is that despite measuring dozens of sports, it does not have integrated GPS, but connects to the mobile, something that somewhat makes quantification difficult if you do not usually carry the phone with you when training.

On the other hand, it is good news that shipping is free for all buyers, whether or not they are Amazon Prime users.

