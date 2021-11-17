In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a smartwatch with a good battery, a good screen and a multitude of sports to quantify, there is a Huawei model that more than delivers.

To date, the sector of the yesteryears called wearables has been divided into two types of products: smart watches for athletes and smartbands for a public looking for something more casual, although little by little, at least below 100 euros, both they tend to converge.

The best proof of this are some of the best smart bracelets, which already have practically nothing to envy to watches. In addition, some smartwatches drop so much in price that they are already a good alternative to smartbands, thus closing the circle.

In this context, there are also offers that offer very competitive models, such as the Huawei Watch Fit, a fitness watch that we have been able to thoroughly test and that is quite a bargain now that Amazon has lowered it to only 59 euros in several of its colors.

Amazon even surpasses the official Huawei store in terms of price, since in the eStore it is above 60 euros, something that is not usually usual.

As we were able to see first-hand in its analysis, it is a smart watch designed for athletes, but perhaps not so much for those who are looking for a sports watch for running, but for fitness activities, indoors.

Has up to 96 measurable activities, with some as rare as yoga or Pilates, among other.

In addition, it has really precise sensors to measure heart rate, sleep quality or even blood oxygen saturation, something that more and more bracelets and watches do.

With this offer in the Huawei Watch Fit that Amazon maintains, it undoubtedly sneaks among the best smartwatches of the moment, at least in relation to value for money.

