In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a smartwatch whose battery lasts for more than one or two days, Huawei now sells one that lasts for two weeks, and is also perfect for sports.

If having a smart watch or at least a smartband is already common in any type of user, even the most reluctant to technological advances, it is for two reasons: they are useful for measuring and quantifying both physical activity and some health values, but above all it is due to the general fall in prices for several years.

Today, buying a smart watch is much cheaper and its performance is usually better. There are models for all tastes, although right now we would say that one of them stands out above the others: the Huawei Watch GT 2e that is on sale for 99 euros on Amazon and for only 79 euros in the official Huawei store.

This smartwatch for athletes has a GPS and a heart rate sensor, although it also has other advanced features, such as measuring VO2 Max.

It is for sale at the same price in different colors, all of them with the same characteristics and benefits, such as the Integrated GPS, AMOLED screen and a battery life that can reach two weeks.

Obviously, the battery life depends a lot on the hours of sport you do throughout the week and the use you give to the GPS, which is the component that consumes the most energy by far. If you run two hours a day, it will last much less, although it is also more durable than other models of similar price.

It has 100 different training modes, among which are the most practiced sports, such as running, cycling and swimming, but also others such as skateboarding or surfing.

If you are a runner or triathlete, these watches with GPS and advanced functions for these sports will help you perform much better in training and competition.

At some points it can compete face to face with any sports watch, even with Garmin models designed by and for athletes, and that is the Huawei Watch GT 2e measures VO2 Max, training intensity or even the time it will take to recover after a workout.

Of course, it is not among the best smartwatches of 2021, an honor that corresponds to other high-end smartwatches, but in terms of value for money, it can be said that it is one of the best now that it is reduced to 79 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.