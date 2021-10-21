The excellent Huawei AX3 router with WiFi 6 Plus receives an incredible 59% discount, and stays at the price of a signal repeater. Takes the opportunity!

You do not need to hire a faster (and more expensive) Internet rate to improve the speed and performance of your connection. East huawei router it is ideal if you have many devices connected to the internet.

Take the Huawei WiFi AX3 router with WiFi 6 Plus and a 59% discount, it only costs 44.90 euros, sold and shipped by Amazon for free in one day.

It’s compatible with the new WiFi 6 standard, designed for connect multiple devices to a WiFi network, without loss of speed. And mobile phones with NFC don’t even need a password.

This WiFi router features WiFi 6, the latest standard available. In addition, you can connect your devices with just one touch thanks to NFC and Huawei Share.

It is a router with an elegant and ultra-thin design, equipped with 4 antennas that can be oriented or folded, according to our needs.

You can stream at speeds up to 3 Gbps over WiFi, and thanks to WiFi 6 Plus and its 4-core processor, capable of connect up to 128 devices at the same time, without slowdowns.

With WiFi 5 in when there are a couple of mobiles, or the PC connected, if one downloads a lot, the rest have to get in a waiting queue.

WiFi 6 removes this limitation, allowing dozens of devices to send or receive data at the same time.. You can play online on the console while watching Netflix on TV or downloading things on the PC, for example, taking advantage of 100% your Internet connection.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

What’s more WiFi 6 emits a longer range signal, which allows you to connect from the whole house. And it has technologies to avoid neighbors’ WiFi signals, who use the same channel.

Of course, keep in mind that to use WiFi 6 (802.11ax) you need the device to also be compatible. If this is not the case, WiFi 5 (802.11ac) will be used.

East Huawei WiFi AX3 router has NFC, so if you have an Android mobile with NFC you can connect it to WiFi without password. Very useful to connect visits.

It also has a firewall, protection against DoS attacks, and is extremely easy to connect.

If you want to know more, read our analysis and opinion of the Xiaomi WiFi AX3 router.

You can get the Huawei WiFi AX3 router with WiFi 6 Plus and a 59% discount, it only costs 44.90 euros, sold and shipped by Amazon for free in one day.