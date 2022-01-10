01/10/2022

On at 13:12 CET

Joan Lluís Ferrer

The cremation of corpses as an alternative to traditional burial is gaining more and more followers, due to its convenience, lower price and greater simplicity. However, it has the drawback that, like all incineration, it emits harmful substances into the atmosphere. A new system, which is still waiting to be authorized in Spain, is making its way in many countries: alkaline hydrolysis, based on water and which avoids the ecological problems of cremation.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, hero of the struggle against apartheid and Nobel Peace Prize winner, who died on December 26, requested that his body be subjected to hydrolysis. He was “what he aspired to, as an environmental activist that he was,” explained his friend and colleague the Reverend Michael Weeder.

And it is that this procedure is presented by its promoters as a “greener” alternative to cremation. It is a technique that reduce bodies to ashes, as would happen with a cremation, but without the need for combustion.

Increase incineration versus burial

From a time to this part cremation is gaining ground over burial for several reasons.

For starters, cremation is much more comfortable than burial in the cemetery. It is much better to carry our loved one in a small urn than to transport him to his final resting place in a coffin.

An operator of Resomation, a British company that performs hydrolysis | Resomation

On the other hand, although we can deposit the remains of our loved one in a columbarium, it is usually quite common for the remains to finally rest in a place that the relatives consider more appropriate or more loved by the deceased.

There is another factor that must be taken into account. In times of crisis the number of cremations has increased dramatically. We believe this is due to the fact that cremation is much cheaper than burial. Expenses are reduced for example by the fact that a coffin is not necessary at this funeral.

Why choose hydrolysis?

Hydrolysis is another step in the evolution of burials. The purpose of both techniques is the decomposition of the body to be able to transport it in an urn wherever we want.

But cremation has a downside. A body cremated in a crematorium today releases some waste into the atmosphere. Among them carbon oxides, dioxins and even mercury from dental fillings.

Alkaline hydrolysis releases eight times less carbon dioxide, uses a third of the energy needed for cremation and, therefore, is much less polluting, according to the specialized portal artefloralfunerario.com.

It must be added to all the above that it does not leave traces of embalming fluid, or viruses or any other bacteria or disease that may be present.

Hydrolysis chamber | welt.de

“Alkaline hydrolysis means eliminating the polluting emissions that occur in traditional cremation& rdquor ;, as explained by the founder of Resomation (a leading British company in the sector), Sandy Sullivan, in statements to InnovaFuneraria.

It is not yet legal in Spain

In a recent visit to Spain, Sullivan assured that the reception of this funeral system could not be better: “The reception has been incredible. Everyone we’ve talked to is interested. The only barrier we find ourselves with is the current & rdquor; legislation.

Legislation that in our country still does not allow the adoption of this new technique, which has already been legal for eleven years in the United States, and recently countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada or the Netherlands have legalized.

In the case of the Netherlands, Sullivan explains the long road traveled to obtain authorization. “It has been almost ten years, from the first contacts with the Government until its implementation. However, we trust that in places like Spain the adoption of new laws will lead to greater speed, since we start with the advantage that all the necessary information and studies have already been carried out & rdquor ;.