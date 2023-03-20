This is all we know about the Microsoft Operating System

It seems that Windows 12 is a reality and there is a frank possibility that its release is closer than we could imagine. At least that has been suggested by the constant wave of rumors that we have seen rising of late from the depths of Microsoft.

It is no secret to anyone at this point that Windows 11 has had a relatively turbulent journey since its release. At this point, there are still cases where each update seems to fix a problem to generate new failures, bugs and glitches.

Since 2021 it was even possible to come across the first concept arts that imagined what Windows 12 would look like once we could leave behind the most current version of the operating system.

But in the most recent twist in this case, for weeks, months, reports, leaks, and details began to emerge that suggest that Microsoft would actually already be working on the next version of its platform.

Faced with such a situation, we have decided to gather all the tangible information available so far on this subject.

This is all we know about Windows 12: Microsoft’s possible new operating system

The Canal Canary that indirectly confirms its existence

Earlier this March 2023, Microsoft made some big changes to its Windows Insider program to launch its new Canary Channel that will primarily focus on distributing OS sneak peeks to technical users.

The curious thing here is that the channel constantly talks about future versions of the platform but they never talk specifically about Windows 11. Which leads to the assumption that this will be the medium for testing Windows 12.

Hardware requirements for Windows 12

This is the biggest question so far, but the obvious guess is that if the team is ready for version 11 it will most likely support this new platform as well.

Unfortunately this could also be restrictive, as there are studies who claim that only an average of 43% of active computers among global users can support Windows 11.

Convertible computer with Windows 11 MICROSOFT

New features: lots of AI

In the event microsoft ignite In 2022 we saw a technical demo of the new version of Microsoft Teams running on an operating system that looked like Windows 11 but was definitely not the version that circulates for everyone.

The main distinguishing factor was the integration of a different interface with a floating taskbar. Could that have been the first preview of Windows 12?

In any case, the most obvious conjecture and that could be affirmed as a virtual reality is that this operating system will make the most of the alliance with OpenAI to integrate the Artificial Intelligence that we already see in action within Bing.

Windows 12 release date

There are rumors that are impossible to confirm that the system would be presented in the year 2024. The expectation is that the operating system will be free, but the restriction of the minimum hardware requirements would be the key to having access to the program or not.