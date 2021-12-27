It is the great flagship of Xiaomi for 2022 and the intention of the brand is to convince the most demanding users. For this they have had the best components within a low risk design. We are going to review what its characteristics are.

Xiaomi will present its next top-of-the-range phone tomorrow, the Xiaomi 12. And thanks to the leaks and what Xiaomi herself has been telling us, we already know quite well what the company’s new smartphone will be like.

For example, we already know that The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and it will come with MIUI 13, the latest version of Xiaomi’s operating system that comes with Android 12.

Regarding its design, the tweeter Evan Blass has leaked official renderings of the Xiaomi 12 and even a presentation video, where you can perfectly see the shape of the phone from all angles.

Happy Holidays! (https://t.co/iIZvE8LzxH, if you’re feeling gift-y.) pic.twitter.com/GGM8JYoE99 – Ev (@evleaks) December 24, 2021

As you can see, the Xiaomi 12 has a rectangular camera module at the rear that houses three cameras and an LED flash. We can also see the Xiaomi logo at the bottom perpendicular to the bulge of the camera.

On the other hand, an independent leak from a Weibo user details the design and main specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. As we can see in the renders, the Xiaomi 12 Pro sports an identical design to the normal model, with the same rectangular camera module and the selfie camera.

According to this new leak, The Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature a larger 6.73-inch AMOLED QHD + screen with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

The phone’s triple camera setup will supposedly consist of a main camera of 50 Mpx, a wide angle of 50 Mpx and a telephoto lens of 50 Mpx topped off with a 2x optical zoom.

In the front part, the phone will feature a 32MP selfie camera. The data from the camera matches previous leaks that also said that the Pro model would have three 50-megapixel cameras on the rear.

On the other hand, it is said that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will have a 4,600 mAh battery with 120 W wired fast charging support, Support 50W fast wireless charging and up to 10W reverse wireless charging.

Lastly, the phone is said to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as its little brother, which will have LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 flash storage, liquid cooling system and Harman Kardon brand stereo speakers.

As for the launch date and the sale price, these will be revealed tomorrow during its presentation. So be patient, there are only a few hours left.