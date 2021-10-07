CNNMoney (New York) – Forget all your wires and cables. You won’t need them if you buy Apple’s new MacBook … it only has two ports.

Apple’s new MacBook is the thinnest and lightest laptop to date. To accomplish this feat, Apple engineers designed many features traditionally related to laptops and eliminated others as well. This is what you need to know:

1. The body is thin like that of the MacBook Air. At its thickest, the new 12-inch MacBook is 13.1mm tall (about half an inch), making it 24% thinner than the current 11-inch MacBook Air.

“Can you see it? I don’t see it,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, as he stood on stage at a company event Monday, a closed laptop in his hands.

2. It weighs two pounds (0.9 kilos). By comparison, the MacBook Air weighs almost two and a half pounds (1.13 kilograms). The iPad Air 2 weighs a little less than a pound (0.4 kilos).

3. Taking a page from the iPhone design book, the new metal body of the MacBook comes in three different colors: silver, gray and gold.

4. The new MacBook is fanless, and this is part of the reason why the computer is so thin and light.

5. It only has two ports. One is the headphone port, and the other port is for a new type of USB connector called USB-C. The USB-C port is about one-third the size of a standard USB port and functions as a single connection point for charging your computer’s battery, transferring data, and streaming video.

For consumers who want to use their current standard USB devices with their laptop, this new USB format will most likely be an inconvenience. A software shield adapter for the USB-C port costs $ 80 at the Apple store.

6. Apple has also redesigned the keyboard, which now extends to the edges of the laptop. The keyboard has also been updated to respond to lighter touches, which means it will be quieter when you type. The surface of each key is also 17% larger and is illuminated by LED lights underneath “for more precise illumination,” said Schiller.

7. The computer’s trackpad also got a nice upgrade. Like the new Apple Watch, the trackpad now works with Apple’s new Taptic Engine, which records how hard a touch is. For example, instead of repeatedly clicking the fast forward button in QuickTime to speed up video playback, you only need to press the trackpad a little longer and make it a little harder than one tap to achieve the same goal.

8. When he was on stage during the event, Schiller said that the new MacBook it is “the most energy efficient laptop in the world.” The computer’s Intel Core M processor draws five watts of power, and the newly designed and profiled battery cells have 35% more capacity.

9. The new Macbook has a battery life of up to 10 hours.

10. The cost of a new 12-inch MacBook with an Intel Core M dual-core processor 1.1 GHz with 256GB of storage will be $ 1,299. A 12-inch MacBook with a 1.2GHz Intel Core M dual-core processor and 512GB of storage costs $ 1,599.

11. They will be on sale from April 10th.

CNN’s Heather Kelly contributed to this report.