Bernardo Montoya kidnapped, tortured and killed to Laura Luelmo when she returned home in El Campillo (Huelva) after shopping on December 12, 2018. Supermarket security cameras show her in a green pea coat, jeans and sneakers. That day, the last of her life, Laura bought two Bottles of water, a packet of chips, and fresh eggs. The Civil Guard would later recover the ticket for that purchase and the last images in which it is seen alive, such as the one now offered by CASO ABIERTO, the press and events channel of Prensa Ibérica. The young teacher from Zamora had settled in El Campillo to teach children at a nearby institute. In the front door he lived, since I had gotten out of jail for the third time, Bernardo Montoya.

The life of Laura Luelmo, young children’s teacher, 27 years old, With a career, with a partner, with a future, he crossed paths there with that of his new neighbor, Bernardo Montoya, then 50 years old, self-confessed killer, thief, ex drug addict, stalker, without a known job, eight brothers, several of them criminals, one of them a twin and incarcerated. For days, Montoya stalked Laura and finally kidnapped and murdered her inside her home in El Campillo (Huelva).

An old woman, a young woman

It was not the first time he had killed. In 1995, Montoya, then hooked on heroin, entered the home of an 82-year-old woman who lived in the town of Cortegana and who had previously stolen. The woman was going to testify against him at the robbery trial. Montoya stabbed her seven times, to death. He was sentenced to 17 years and nine months in prison.

In jail he had good behavior and earned the trust of the officials for his jobs as an electrician and other ñapas. He began to enjoy exit permits. But in one of them, in 2008, he went back to his old ways. Already in El Campillo, installed in his father’s house, he harassed and tried to attack to a 27-year-old girl in a park. Helped by her dog, with whom she was walking, the woman resisted. Montoya then stabbed the animal. It was convicted of threats to one year and six months in jail.

He was permanently released from prison in March 2015. On different days in June of that year assaulted and robbed two women. He was sentenced again, to two years and ten months in prison. He left released in October 2018. Two months later, he murdered Laura Luelmo.

Attacks only women

Montoya, according to the sources consulted by OPEN CASE, is a cold criminal, who attacks only women and who has alleged different sexual and impotence problems to try to avoid being convicted of rape. When he was arrested for his latest crime, he explained that he had first abandoned the body of Laura Luelmo, without clothes from the waist down and with the jacket that the supermarket images show, but covered with a blanket.

He then assured that, after leaving her on the ground, he touched her and felt that her body was warm, that the young woman was alive and that then he said goodbye to her saying: “Don’t worry, you’re going to die soon. Rest in peace. “After that pious outburst, however, he explained that there was returned to the place and had taken the blanket, so as not to leave any evidence that could accuse him of the crime.

The jury must decide whether to convict Montoya of kidnapping, sexual assault and murder, as requested by the prosecution, which demands for him the reviewable permanent prison. In the fridge at home, the place of the crime, the eggs that Laura Luelmo had bought were found shortly before he kidnapped her. In the trunk of your car, where he took the body of the young woman after torturing her, was one of her bottles of water. When the Civil Guard investigators asked him where the fries were, the murderer coldly replied: “I ate them.”