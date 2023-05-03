This is DAGGER, NASA’s Artificial Intelligence that stands as a protective tool for the Earth

Solar storms can affect not only the satellites orbiting our planet, but also the Earth itself. The electromagnetic field acts as a natural defense, but the POT already has a new protective tool: DAGGER Artificial Intelligence.

The ability of this Artificial Intelligence is to predict where solar storms will hit. Based on the alarm, scientists can make forecasts.

His name is an acronym for Deep Learning Geomagnetic Perturbation, o Deep Learning for Geomagnetic Disturbance.

Prediction sample made by Artificial Intelligence DAGGER NASA

During each minute, the Sun releases energy in the form of winds or flares, which are charged with particles. When they collide with the Earth’s magnetic field, the northern lights are generated, but sometimes they are so powerful and unexpected that they affect communication elements.

The model, according to NASA, uses Artificial Intelligence to analyze the measurements of the agency’s spacecraft that work with the solar wind. You can announce where a solar storm will hit up to 30 minutes in advance.

“This could provide enough time to prepare for these storms and avoid severe impacts to power grids and other critical structures,” the aerospace agency notes.

The damage that solar winds can cause and how DAGGER Artificial Intelligence helps prevent them

DAGGER is the first forecast model that combines the rapid analysis of Artificial Intelligence with real measurements from space and Earth.

The more the Earth depends on technology for communications, the greater the utility of this type of element.

NASA gives an example of a solar storm in 1989, which caused electrical blackouts in Quebec, Canada, for 12 hours. In addition, it recalls that the most intense solar storm, the Carrington Event, caused fires in telegraph stations and prevented the sending of messages in 1859.

Vishal Upendran, from the Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics in India, explains: “With this Artificial Intelligence, it is now possible to make fast and accurate global predictions and inform decisions in the event of a solar storm, minimizing or even avoiding the devastation of modern society.”

