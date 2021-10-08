Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO) has been in charge of returning the gold in heavyweights to the United States. When he won the WBC World Cup in 2015, he broke an eight-year drought without any American being a heavyweight monarch. Despite this importance, he has always been criticized since he has always been asked to seek unifications. His historical would give for a movie and now he wants to add one more chapter: on Saturday he wants to regain his throne against Tyson Fury.

He started boxing to pay for his daughter’s medicine

Deontay Wilder was born in Tuscaloosa (Alabama). It was always related to sports. In fact, he obtained a scholarship to enter the University of his state. He had to choose between basketball and football (he had also done baseball and track). He did not get to enter the university. At the age of 18, his girlfriend became pregnant. Their daughter, Jessica Scales, was born with spina bifida. Wilder needed to earn money to pay for his meds. For this reason, he forgot about university sports and looked for work as a driver and in restaurants in his city.

The fighter has acknowledged that at the age of 19 he lived the worst moment of his life, lost his family and “came to have a gun on his lap to commit suicide.” He didn’t, and at 20 he started boxing. The goal was clear: make money. It was in October 2005 and in 2007 he surprised everyone by winning the prestigious Golden Gloves tournament. A blazing climb. The National Team took note, put him in the process for Beijing and won the ticket to the Games. There, with an experience of 30 fights he managed to return home with the Olympic bronze (hence his nickname, ‘Bronze Bomber’. His aim had gone well and he looked better. He left him with a 30-5 record and turned professional .

Deontay Wilder after losing in the semi-finals in Beijing 2008. .

His career was conducted with caution

His Olympic medal spoke for itself, but could it mark an era? Wilder has always had a huge punch, but he needed experience. He debuted in November 2008, hand in hand with Golden Boy, and until December 2012 he did not contest his first belt (WBC Americas). Along the way, he left a trail of KO’s. It never got to the points.

His professional confirmation came in 2013, when he went to England and knocked out Audley Harrison in the first round.. Later there was talk that he would fight Chisora ​​again in the UK … but he and Top Rank assured that there was never an agreement. It also did not happen because Wilder was arrested in Las Vegas for an assault on a house. That moment was key, since he decided to sign, as an advisor with the man who would lead him to glory: Al Haymon (same manager as Mayweather). Later they were placing him and making him rise in the World Boxing Council. In January 2015, and after knocking out the 32 rivals he had had, he was given the opportunity to play a World Cup

Wilder returned heavyweight glory to America

Wilder in his match against Stiverne. .

Bermane Stiverne was the first boxer who endured a whole fight against Wilder, despite this, the ‘Bronze Bomber’ became world champion. That same year, Al Haymon went from advisor to manager after breaking up with Golden Boy and his promoter became Lou Dibella. Wilder made six defenses (including the last against Stiverne, whom he knocked out in one round). His fame grew because he kept knocking everyone out. Also, they weren’t just stops, was leaving KO’s of the year, Like the one that hit Artur Szpilka.

Ratification against Luis Ortiz and start of the rivalry with Fury

As his fame grew, so did the haters. It is true that Wilder is not the fighter with the best technique, but he was effective. People spent a lot of time demanding fights against big names. and the first that was like this was in March 2018. Luis Ortiz, who was undefeated in 28 fights (with 24 anesthetized). The Cuban put him in serious trouble, but the champion was able to take the fight forward and ended up brutally knocking out.

In that position that had been placed, Wilder just wanted big fights and next on the list was Tyson Fury. The Englishman came from a very long break in which he had mental problems and even thought about suicide. He was back, but there were doubts. Both offered a fight and for the second time in his career, the American went to the points. He threw the Englishman to the ground twice, but was unable to knock out and the fight was resolved with a null.. The logical thing was an immediate rematch, but Fury decided the long way.

The rematch against Fury and the loss of his throne

Wilder and Fury in the fight they had in February 2020. .

While waiting for Fury, Wilder was given an easy opponent to look like Breazeale, whom he knocked out in a round, and gave the revenge to Ortiz. The Cuban was the first to put him in trouble and the American was marked: settle doubts. He had done it with Stiverne, he wanted to finish off the Cuban and then Fury. The second fight against Ortiz left fewer doubts and the ‘Bronze Bomber’ took three fewer rounds to finish off his rival. The first hand he landed was lethal. Finally, after many rounds, the sequel against the English arrived.

Fury gave a recital in the second duel. Wilder was never comfortable, he did not connect his hands and with great footwork and hand speed, the Englishman massacred him. His corner stopped the fight in the seventh round. It was the best for his health, but he did not understand it like that and broke with his corner. At the same time, how they had the trilogy signed, the pandemic arrived. Timing was even good for Wilder, as he had been injured in the fight.. He had time to recover, but time passed and nothing was closed. So much so, that Fury interpreted that the time had expired for him to regain his title. The Englishman sought to unify against Joshua and the one from Alabama went to court. He won and the duel was closed for July. Fury contracted covid and the fight went to this October 9. Now, Wilder says he has learned where he failed and the delay in the lawsuit has allowed him to work more with his new trainer Malik Scott (he was his rival in their 31st fight and knocked him out in the first round). The ‘Bronze Bomber’ is convinced that at 35 he will be king again. He wants revenge.