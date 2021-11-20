11/20/2021 at 2:24 PM CET

Vicente Moreno He has already released the squad for the Barcelona derby against Barça tonight at 9:00 p.m. Espanyol will visit the Camp Nou on matchday 14 of the Spanish domestic competition.

The squad list for the Blue and Whites has some new features. Espanyol that arrives at a good time will be able to count on its goalkeeper, Diego López, living a second (or third) youth, and with Raúl de Tomás in top form at the tip of the spear. One more week, Óscar Gil is out due to injury, although it will supply Aleix Vidal. Miguelón, who already trained with the group this week, is also among those chosen.

For its part, Keidi Bare and Wu Lei that both were doubts due to injury, they have entered the list. That of the Albanian was the most prominent doubt after his new annoyances during the national team break, and has been the name that has generated the most enthusiasm among the Perica fans after the official announcement of the club.

The full list, below:

📋 CALL | The list for the derby! #RCDE | # BarçaEspanyol – RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) November 20, 2021

Oier, M. Llambrich, Pedrosa, Cabrera, Calero, Morlanes, Wu Lei, Fran Mérida, Puado, S. Darder, RDT, Diego López, Melendo, David López, Loren Moron, Dídac, Dimata, Keidi Bare, Nico Melamed, Aleix Vidal, Embarba, Sergi Gómez, Herrera, Joan García.