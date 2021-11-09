11/09/2021 at 21:51 CET

Milan has become the tennis capital this week with the celebration of the NextGen Finals ATP. Or what is the same, the tournament that brings together the eight best under-21 rackets of the season, including the Murcian Carlos Alcaraz.

The fourth edition of a tournament that has seen the South Korean crowned Hyeon chung, the greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and italian Jannik Sinner And that a new king awaits in this 2021 edition. A tournament with several differences with respect to the rest of ATP competitions and that has gained the attention of the public with the spectacle of previous editions.

The eight young participants are framed in two groups of four of which, only the first two classified will go to the semifinal round and the best two will not be able to face each other until the final. In the event of a tie in this round, the direct duel between the two will be taken into account. Another differential fact is that, although the matches are played in five rounds, although each set is played only in four games, with a ‘tie break’ if it reaches 3-3. There will also be no advantages if not that the point it will be decided with a gold point when the 40-40 is reached. Rules that make the game more agile and will surely provide more entertainment, in addition to avoiding endless duels. The warm-ups are also shortened, which are only four minutes.

As for medical services, only one visit per player is allowed and visits to the bathroom may not last more than three minutes (+ up to 2 per change of clothing). The public will be able to move freely through the stands and there will be a live electronic line call.

In this edition, showing off the ‘Next Gen’, a series of innovations have been introduced, such as the sensors that tennis players will carry and with which all kinds of data about their game will be collected. In addition, some actions can be reviewed by video.

On the other hand, and unlike ATP tournaments, coaches can speak and give advice to their players at certain times of the match, without going on the court, of course,