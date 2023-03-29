This is his ambitious project to reach the hidden side of the Moon

A plan could forever change the history of space research in South America and would take Chile to the far side of the Moon, a goal that the trans-Andean country can achieve with the support of Israel through the Beresheet 2 project.

According to a report published on the website of infobaethat plan was created by the non-profit NGO SpaceIL, which has the purpose of launching a spacecraft to orbit our natural satellite and, in turn, achieve the landing of two lunar modules, one on the visible side and another on the always mysterious hidden side.

Shimon Sarid, CEO of SpaceIL, defined this plan as “a project of some crazy people.” It has a small budget, but many volunteers.

“More than 90% of their budget is from donations. They are 120 million dollars, a fraction of what States spend, which are trillions of dollars, here we do it for 120 and we have already raised more than 80%, but all without profit,” Sarid said.

For their part, Chilean specialists applaud this initiative. Ricardo Georgin, an astronomer from Chile with specialized studies on the lunar surface, highlighted: “We are facing a unique opportunity and, although we have not advanced in a structured space race, I believe that the possibility of making alliances is a virtue that our country cannot develop.”

“The most surprising and innovative thing is the proposal to go further and consider the dark side of the Moon as an object of identification. Because it is not a hidden place in the universe, it is a place that we cannot see from earth, due to physical and movement issues”, added Georgin.

Beresheet 2 is a reality thanks to this alliance in the southern hemisphere. Chile was chosen due to its institutional and academic development, as well as because there was already a relationship on space issues, through the Chilean Satellite Program. They also valued the Chilean space program and its links with Israel.

As if that were not enough, the project has the support of NASA, the German Space Agency (DLR for its acronym in German) and the United Arab Emirates. There are also talks with Australia, France, Morocco, Sweden and Switzerland to enter the educational or scientific level of the project.

Chile must cooperate with 12.5% ​​of the total budget, which is equivalent to 15 million dollars. The adventure to the dark side of the Moon depends entirely on the country, whether or not it decides to collaborate with the project, the report states.