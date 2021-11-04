Related news

Last April, Alessandra de Osma (33 years old), whom everyone affectionately calls Sassa, opened his Instagram profile to all public. From that moment, the Princess of Hanover revealed her most personal side and began to reveal her outings with friends, her tastes and, above all, her inclination for fashion. The latter, a hobby that, in recent times, has become his job.

Since 2018 Sassa de Osma has a signature of bags, called Moi & Sass, whose pieces, handmade in Spain, are characterized by being timeless, minimalist and of high quality. Furthermore, it has become ambassador of well-known fashion and beauty firms, like Estée Lauder or Chaumet. This is precisely what he has shown on his public Instagram profile, in which he has 60,000 followers, a figure that could give him the title of influencer.

However, the princess of Hanover could not be compared to a professional of the networks. This is how he explains it to THE ESPAÑOL Arantxa Pérez, from PR & MANAG agency and expert in influencer marketing. Christian’s wife from Hannover, as he has told this newspaper, should not be given the title of influencer, but rather influential.

“Sassa de Osma influences whether or not you have social networks. Because of who she is and because of her presence, she makes many people want to be like her, “explains Pérez to this medium.” She influences wherever she goes. It is an international profile, very elegant, fine and with a charisma that captivates “, adds the expert.

Unlike recognized national influencers, Sassa de Osma has a profile that is not extensive – it barely has 92 publications – and has specific and very measured collaborations. Therefore, according to Pérez, it is unlikely that he will carry out marketing negotiations with firms, a common practice among network professionals. “Must have a collaborative fee for image rights. His budget could be symbolic and it does not seem that he is a person who wants to get involved in brand actions, due to the fact of belonging to a dynasty “.

Before he made his social network public, Sassa de Osma had a very basic account, marked by few photographs posed and edited with the typical filters of the tool. Now, its aesthetics are more careful, but still it shows itself naturally. Although one is an elite character, linked to royalty, “he seeks to get closer to the public,” says the influencer marketing expert, who explains to this newspaper that these are the profiles that, today, triumph among brands.

Sassa de Osma, one of the best dressed at the wedding of Philippos of Greece and Nina Flohr. Gtres

“Firms look for honest characters with strong engagement. That is, those that users do not follow, but access them through the search engine because they generate interest”, explains Arantxa Pérez.

In addition to his specific ‘work’ on social networks, today Sassa de Osma is also dedicated to his successful handbag firm, which already has three collections -the last one, autumn-winter 2021-2022- and which, Often, she promotes on her Instagram account, a window that, together with the latest events of the European royalty, has helped her to position herself as a style benchmark.

In recent weeks, Sassa de Osma has managed to place herself on the podium of the best dressed royals. The Peruvian lawyer has made an impact with different styles that, as has happened with other members of the European royal houses, will go down in history. The princess of Hanover, who stands out for her sobriety, has triumphed with her guest outfits, but also with her street outfits and her way of wearing the latest trends. This is demonstrated by the compliments and questions that he usually receives on his Instagram profile. “Regia”, “What class”, “Ideal”, or “I love the look” are some of the messages that are read in his most recent post.

