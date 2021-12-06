12/06/2021 at 09:20 CET

Roberto Bécares

A hyper-luxury villa, between Marbella and Puerto Banús, in the exclusive area of ​​Naguelles, was used by a clan from Eastern Europe to plant large quantities of marijuana that were later sent to Germany. through parcel service companies and from there they were distributed to other European countries.

The drug seized from the criminal gang, which also had plantations in individual chalets in small towns in Seville and Córdoba, could have reached more than 2.5 million euros in the market.

In the operation, which lasted for several weeks, agents from the Costa del Sol’s Delinquency and Organized Crime Unit (UDYCO) detained six citizens with different European nationalities, who were accuses of drug traffic, belonging to a criminal organization and document falsification.

In addition, more than 60,000 euros and four mid-range vehicles were seized, with which the members of the band tried not to attract attention: they were used to perform counter-surveillance and movements between the different houses, which all had a custodian.

The investigation began at the end of July, after information obtained by the agents of the UDYCO of Fuengirola. The Police established a surveillance operation in a Mijas parcel company, in whose surroundings they located two subjects with two vehicles that were found in a car wash. One of them helped the other, who was driving a black Volkswagen Passat that the police were tracking, to take a rather heavy package to the aforementioned shipping company.

After making the shipment, the agents, with extensive experience in investigations of this nature, verified in the establishment that the IDs of both were false. Later, in the company’s logistics center, the researchers required the aforementioned packages, that had been sent to a company in a town in Germany. The sender that appeared was a Malaga antiques and religious imagery firm that was used as a cover by criminals but that had nothing to do with the network, as the agents verified.

False bottom

One of the seized packages covered a wooden cabinet with drawers, at the bottom of which six kilos of marijuana buds were found hidden in bags. In the other package there was a chest of drawers where another six kilos of drugs were found. The total market price of the requisitioned cannabis could reach 63,000 euros.

Next, the agents ordered the identification of one of the vehicles and thus began the surveillance tasks, which were not without difficulties, since the members of the gang frequently carried out counter-surveillance maneuvers to mislead not only to police officers but also to members of other criminal organizations who want to overturn them (robbery).

During this operation, which lasted weeks, the agents identified several subjects who would work in the drug trafficking network and several vehicles, to which they subjected to an exhaustive follow-up.

In one of them they ended up in a well-known area of ​​luxury villas in Marbella, in Naguelles, where one of the members of the band accessed a house with a large fenced garden.

After the subject’s departure, the agents noticed that air conditioning machines were heard operating inside the building, which kept all the windows covered.

This is a common modus operandi in ‘indoor’ plantations to prevent halide lamps that are used to imitate the natural photoperiods of the sun from being detected by onlookers or the police. Most of the time the windows are covered with plasterboard.

During a tour of the back of the building, the researchers also realized that the house there was a strong smell of marijuana. In an visual inspection through the gaps in the fence, they observed how numerous bamboo stakes or rods were scattered on the ground, which are used to support marijuana plants in their growth process. These allow the plant to grow without bending until the stem becomes stiffer and is able to stand upright on its own.

After a security device determined that the house was uninhabited and that the air conditioning machines were working night and day, the agents asked an electric company to carry out a pre-inspection.

The result confirmed the suspicions of the agents: the house lacked a contract or meter and there could be a double connection, to defraud electricity, something common in indoor crops. The technician also confirmed that several air conditioners were working at the same time.

In the work to offer security to the company employee while performing the pre-inspection, the agents realized that up to two different people were carrying out surveillance work outside the farm. Hence they infer that the house guard had alerted several members of the gang about what was happening.

During the weeks in which the surveillance operation was carried out, the agents collected numerous evidence, including some graphs, such as one of the alleged traffickers going to one of the houses with a sprayer or another going to buy products from a store specializing in the cultivation of marijuana.

The procedure in all the clan’s dwellings was similar, but the Sevillian chalet was even a little more sophisticated, because there was a hidden camera in the mailbox to control who came.

Coordinated action

The police officers coordinated to carry out a joint operation in the homes. Thus, in Seville 1,218 plants and 252 kilos of marijuana were seized, which in the retail market could offer a profit of 1.28 million.

In Córdoba, the warehouse where cannabis was grown was surrounded by a cattle farm

Meanwhile, in a warehouse of the house in Córdoba, located in a wooded area and isolated by fences and a cattle farm, 106 kilograms of marijuana buds were found, which were being subjected to the drying process prior to being vacuum packed. In addition, there were 2,448 marijuana seedlings in several rooms, weighing around seven kilos.

On this farm the network was building a huge warehouse to store more plants and meanwhile hide the huge electric generators from which power was supplied to the plantations.

Meanwhile, 1,179 marijuana plants weighing 103 kilos were seized in Marbella and three backpacks were found with 33 kilos of marijuana buds packed in transparent bags. and hermetically sealed.

The Group against Organized Crime of the Fuengirola Police Station continues to take steps to try to ensure the full clarification of the facts, while the arrested members of the network are still in prison awaiting trial despite their lawyer having requested their release. , Juan Ospina.

According to the judge, who rejects his release, there is a clear risk of flight risk They are foreign citizens whose family roots in Spain are not proven. In conversation with this medium, Ospina has avoided making statements.