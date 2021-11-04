In a twist we couldn’t see, the world’s leading gaming streaming platform has come to the fore for being inadvertently involved in a money laundering operation between hackers and content creators.

With the rise in popularity of Twitch, we no longer just have thousands of people embarking on the impossible task of broadcasting success. But we also have a lot of other people trying to scam, scam and earn a few euros at the expense of the platform.

We are going to explain what happened in the simplest way possible, but before you stay with the summary of what happened: A ton of hackers have laundered money through Twitch thanks to stolen credit cards and streamers who were on the hook.

One of the features of Twitch is donations, where viewers can donate money to their favorite streamer to support him financially.

Well, this feature has been exploited for two years to launder money from stolen credit cards by a group of hackers.

According to reports from MEE and Gamegar, it was found that in the Turkish market pirates used stolen credit cards to buy Bits. These Bits were then donated to Twitch streamers with whom they negotiated deals.

Hala devam ediyor teklifler gelmeye. Yeteri kadar iyi bir yayıncı değilim herhalde sadece% 20 bırakıyorlar bana 🙁 #temiztwitch pic.twitter.com/S4IFUgcisn – Grimnax (@grimnax) October 29, 2021

Once the donations are received, streamers kept 20% of them and returned 80% to hackers in different bank accounts, thus laundering the money.

It is calculated that through this scheme, hackers managed to launder almost $ 10 million through 2,400 streamers Turks in the last two years.

This came to light thanks to several Turkish streamers shared Discord messages on Twitter revealing that hackers had contacted them to try to convince them to be part of this agreement.

Since then, Twitch claims to have taken action against more than 150 creators by: abuse of our monetization tools. Twitch claims to be working with the streamers who have contacted them to dismantle the entire operation.