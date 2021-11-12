Adamari Lopez always gives something to talk about, and in matters of love is not far behind, as many of its ex-partners too they dabble in the middle of the show.

One of the most famous is Luis Fonsi, since the couple was married for some years and was one of the most notorious breakouts at that time.

After so many years and rebuilding their lives, the couple met again and not just them, but other ex-partners of the driver, Marco Antonio Regil.

In 2019, the three they were together in the program “A New Day” from Telemundo, at Regil and Ada interviewed Fonsi.

The singer appeared on the show because at that time he was acting as coach from “The voice“and talked about his role in the contest.

For her part, the actress she looked quite comfortable with both, like Regil with his enormous charisma. While the interpreter of “Blame me“He looked a little nervous at the great security that his ex-wife showed.

Many people even pointed out in the video that the singer did not even could look into your eyes to Adamari, while she showed maturity, professionalism, forgiveness and that the cycles were closed, which many applauded her.

Let us remember that the couple was in a tough process due to the breast cancer that Ada suffered, which later won the battle. A few months ago she recalled how difficult that moment was.

“At the time when I was ill, I understand that I had that support, not only from my family, which for me has been a priority and paramount in my life, but also from that man that one loved,” he said in Sin Filter “Today Day”.

“You know that one sometimes, wrongly, puts the value in a thing, or in a person, It is not anyone else’s mistake, it is my mistake, no one can give you the place, you have to give the place yourself, and at that moment I did not give myself that value, “he added.

Marco Antonio Regil talks about a possible reconciliation with Adamari

A few days ago, some media pointed out about the possibility that the driver could to return with López, by the way that she is also single, after her separation with Toni Costa.

Regil has always stood out for his great sense of humor, so ready when questioned and between laughter he said: “That is called the reheated”.

“What does it have to do with it? … and now I fall into the trap and tomorrow ‘Marco wants to go back to Adamari” … I send him hugs with affection, but no, there are other projects out there, there are other welfare projects “.

