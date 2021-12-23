The most powerful headphones from Apple have a tendency to give connection or sound problems. It is nothing serious, but it can be annoying. For this reason we teach you two tricks to fix these problems without having to send them to the technical service.

For us, Apple’s AirPods Max are premium headphones that, by far, give the best sound of the brand so far. They are expensive, yes, but they are really good.

The problem with these is that they usually give sound failures. Disconnections, lags, signal delays, etc. They are small details but they can spoil the experience of a product that should be much more polished due to its price.

Luckily for everyone there is a simple way to fix these bugs, and it’s about performing the oldest computing trick in the world: power off and on. Only the trick is a bit more complicated.

According to several experts, restarting the device or restoring it from the factory helps to solve almost all the problems that AirPods Max suffer. So here you have a guide on how both solutions are carried out.

How to reset AirPods Max:

Step 1: Take your AirPods Max out of their smart case. Step 2: Press and hold the Noise Control + Digital Crown buttons until the status light starts to blink amber. Release the buttons. Step 3: Give your AirPods a few seconds to reboot and then try using them again.

With the image that we have left you, it will surely be easier to locate the physical buttons that we indicate in the instructions. So take a good look and you will not fail.

In case this has not taken effect here you have Instructions on how to factory reset AirPods Max:

Step 1: Make sure your AirPods Max are out of their smart case. Step 2: Press and hold the + Digital Crown noise control buttons for 15 seconds until the status light starts to flash amber and then white. Release the buttons when the light blinks white. Step 3: Wait for the AirPods Max to be successfully factory reset and they will appear on your iPhone and iPad ready to be paired again.

The AirPods 2 are the second version of Apple’s popular wireless headphones. The new version has new features such as Siri active listening, wireless charging case and improved autonomy, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 for faster and more stable connectivity.

At this point, everything should be resolved. But, before going to Apple, you can give your iPhone or iPad a restart as well to rule out any problems that may exist on your part.

If all else fails, then you may want to call a Genius appointment. But hopefully this is not necessary.