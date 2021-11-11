11/10/2021 at 18:30 CET

Luis Rendueles

They have been installed in Spain for almost eight years and they are the best and most active floor thieves. Georgian criminal groups raid houses in Barcelona, ​​Seville, Madrid, Valencia, Asturias… There is no data on how many there are or how many floors they have assaulted since they were detected. Hundreds every month, police sources claim. They are itinerant and seasonal, they go to an area, stay in tourist apartments and raid dozens of houses in search of jewelry, cash and electronic devices before returning to their bases and looking for new horizons.

His latest trick is hide inside mobile phone batteries the lockpicks and hooks that they use to open the doors of the houses. In addition, as OPEN CASE has learned, most of these thieves already they don’t use cars in their name nor do they rent any, they prefer to take a service with a driver, in some cases detected by the police they choose Uber when they are going to rob.

Thread and glue

Until now, these criminal groups used different tricks to choose their victims, such as mark with a white thread or with a few drops of glue the door of the houses that were empty and could attack. They do not use violence, they look for empty houses and, if they are arrested, it is very difficult to get a judge to order their admission to prison. In addition, they are changing their modus operandi to take advantage of the loopholes in Spanish laws and avoid jail.

Thus, three Georgian citizens who were going to rob flats in the Alcorcón area, in the Community of Madrid, left the tourist apartment they were occupying. They took an Uber and headed towards their goals. They were wearing nothing but their clothes and their cell phones, in case the police caught them on the way, which eventually happened.

Chestiorki (Pawns)

The agents searched them and dismantled a good part of the vehicle in search of the essential tools to burst the doors of the houses. Finally, they discovered that they carried the picks and hooks that they use to pick locks and burst the door cylinders hidden inside a portable charger for one of their mobile phones.

That night, the officers avoided a night of apartment break-ins, but they had no choice but to release to the three Georgian travelers. They were invited to leave the area and they, again, took another Uber and they went to the Madrid neighborhood where they were staying in a tourist apartment.

The burglars of flats in Spain are the infantry of the criminal groups of Georgia. They call them chestiorki (pawns). Some are young men with drug addiction problems recruited in their country and sent to Spain or other parts of Europe. They are prohibited from working honestly and must support themselves only on what they earn from their robberies at home, in addition to teaching the trade to newcomers.