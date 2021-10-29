AS newspaper continues its upward digital transformation. Established as the world leader in sports information in Spanish, the great bet of this second part of the year is being AS Audio, the newspaper’s sound space dedicated to non-linear audio content (podcasts). The PRISA Media sports car, with nine international editions in Spanish and English, thus empowers its audiovisual potential, also having one of the most successful YouTube channels among traditional media and the inclusion of the stories format in AS.com so that sports information is increasingly accessible and updated to communication patterns.

AS Audio starts from a clear objective: In addition to reading the AS for so many years of written journalism, now it is also possible to hear the voices of the people who make up the newsroom. In a newspaper brimming with accents and stories, Believing in the opportunities offered by the sound universe is synonymous with having faith in a narrative journalism, of reflection, who investigates and estimates the values ​​of sport, which superimposes and values ​​the fan as an essential actor, who seeks references from which to draw inspiration.

For Vicente Jiménez, director of AS: “AS Audio is a strategic bet, one more step in our transformation as a 100% digital medium and a disruptive element that will allow us to offer our readers a more, a new narrative, differentiated content and, ultimately, the possibility of reaching new audiences. In the same way that in its day AS embraced all the new formats of the digital revolution, with video as the main protagonist, we now incorporate audio into our family of content, in which we have high hopes “.

The PRISA Audio transversal platform has just been created, and the first Global Ondas Podcast Awards, the Group reaffirms itself with projects such as AS Audio in its drive to become the largest transforming agent in the Spanish podcast industry. Maria Jesus Espinosa de los Monteros, CEO of PRISA Audio, comments: “The bet we are making for the audio from AS is absolute. We aspire that the leadership that this newspaper has achieved in Spain, Latin America and the United States also translates into relevance in audio. We are going to bet on original content with our journalists, making sport a vibrant sound adventure “.

Vicente Jiménez concludes: “Audio on demand, due to its many advantages, will be an important element of our content offer. The bet will always be on quality. We will go step by step, until we reach a production and premiere capacity of new series similar to that we have in other formats. Our project has only just begun, but we have the will to make it one of the hallmarks of AS due to its wealth of content and its quality “.

La Pica de AS: News with perspective

“La Pica de AS is a podcast that understands that the world of sport is as rich in personal stories as it is relevant to the great social, cultural, political and economic structures; From the smallest to the largest, the voices and feathers that are closest to the events offer perspective and context to what happens in the game venues … and outside of them. “The definition is of Pepe Rodriguez, host of this original AS Audio podcast that attends to the most differential current events and stories.

La Pica de AS has the direct testimonies of the editors of AS, Cadena SER and EL PAÍS who know more and better the great milestones and protagonists of sport. Since its premiere, Pogacar and the cycling season, Paula Badosa and the brand new triumph at Indian Wells, the creation of the Hall of Fame of Spanish basketball together with the FEB, the Moto GP World Cup achieved by Quartararo and the spartan preparation of Eliud Kipchoge in Kenya have been the topics selected for the first episodes of this podcast.

Every Tuesday and Thursday a new installment of La Pica de AS will be available to follow and discover the complete framework of the tracks and pavilions, the stadiums and circuits, the venues that offer so many moments of emotion to the fans.

Last on the list: The football that doesn’t matter

During the Euro, the columnists Javier Aznar and Enrique Ballester started the last of the list as a daily podcast co-produced by Podium Podcast and AS Audio, being PRISA Audio’s first project. After the summer event, the great results it reaped and the requests of its followers, this content has returned, with new episodes every Monday and Thursday, to analyze the news that each day of LaLiga and the Champions League offers.

Enrique Ballester reply to AS: “The last of the list is a podcast that talks about football that matters, and, above all, about football that doesn’t matter. In this podcast, the football fans, the fans, in addition to commenting on LaLiga and the Champions League news, we can share that absurd knowledge that we have accumulated season after season. You have to listen to The last ones on the list because we are talking about football, with no other pretense than to have a good time, away from the controversies, toxicity and noise “.

Javier Aznar presents the conditions to listen to it: “If you collected football stickers, if you remember the first time you went to a stadium as if it were yesterday, if you keep knowing by heart the PRO team that never existed, if you get that itch when listening to the Champions League anthem, if you believe in the lying left-handed playmaker but you also find beauty in a stone defensive pivot, If you measure your life by seasons, if you feel good at the top every time Estadio Azteca plays and in your head it is spectacular, if you are into infra-football or have you ever trusted Coentrao -or another similar perversion-, if you think that sometimes the best football is all that is around, this is your podcast. Or not“.

NBA – Veteran minimum: To enjoy, or not, with the NBA

The NBA is one of the most followed and appreciated competitions by the Spanish public. And, of course, AS Audio had to provide a space to match. In this podcast, Juanma Rubio (editor-in-chief of the Basketball section), Toni Vidal (director of PlanetaNBA) and Pepe Rodriguez (presenter of La Pica de AS) They analyze current events in the NBA with rigor and a sense of humor, every Monday and Thursday, with their characteristic critical gaze.

The definition begins Juanma Rubio: “Minimum of veteran is a place with a lot of present, current, but also with a lot of space for the past and the future; space for the Spanish players, for the big stars, for the youngsters; space for rebuilding teams, for super teams; for the most media, for the least. We remember why we started as children to enjoy and watch the NBA. With that tone, we want to entertain, inform, comment and chat for those who are very fond of the NBA and for those who are not so much, those who are just starting out, those who want to be with us there ”.

Toni Vidal continues: “Veteran Minimum is the closest thing to a conversation between friends who know the NBA. Each one from a different point of view, they inform and entertain in equal parts“And Pepe Rodríguez concludes:” Neither serious enough nor funny enough, nor so in love with the present nor so idealistic with the past, Minimo de Veterans is the gathering about the NBA that manages to drive all fans of the league on edge. equally “.

Illustrated Hooligans: Some epic and a lot of mud

Every football and literature lover has at least a couple of copies of Illustrated Hooligans, the KO Books collection that -a priori- looks like football, but ends up becoming a vindication for local histories, generational portraits, nostalgia for childhood and the essential role of the fan in stadiums. Productions of the KO, Podium Podcast and AS Audio thought it appropriate to adapt eight books from the collection to the sound format and create a documentary serial.

Because of this, with the Hooligans Ilustrados podcast, the listener can listen to sing Manuel Jabois the hymn of La Décima, intuit how old Atocha smelled with Ander Izagirre, learn geography and infra-soccer with Enrique Ballester, imagine a sunset in El Sardinero with Marta San Miguel, discover with Enric Gonzalez how it was celebrated or suffered in Sarrià, reducing prejudices with Pepe Lobo, relive past glories with Nacho Carretero or understand the Vallecano feeling with Quique Peinado. On Monday, September 20, the first of the eight episodes of this podcast was released, which will end its publication process on Monday, November 8, but that it will always remain available.

In addition to the journalist Lucia Taboada (director and host of the podcast, columnist in As and collaborator in Cadena Ser), in Illustrated Hooligans you can enjoy the voices of the writers of the selected books, of iconic footballers that appear in the series (such as Míchel González or Bixio Górriz) and other relevant characters of these narratives with some epic and a lot of mud. This podcast is edited and designed by Carlos Díaz, and produced and edited by Pablo Isasa.

You can kill your patience and listen to every AS Audio podcast in one go; you can awaken your curiosity with this format that adapts to your life like nothing and nobody; you can take control of your time and discover that your passion is shared by fantastic professionals who bring you closer to the stars. The only essential thing: look for these projects on your favorite audio platform, follow AS Audio on social networks so as not to miss any of the upcoming releases, and support with ratings and comments to your friends and family this project that comes to show you how sport sounds, how sports sounds ACE.