This is how Bardock looks in the original designs of Akira Toriyama

The first glimpse of Bardock occurs in a Dragon Ball Z movie from the 1990s. It is the only appearance of the Saiyan in approximately 30 years, since Goku’s father appears again in the Broly movie and in the Granola arc, in Dragon Ball Super.

Except for video games or added products, Bardock remained virtually anonymous to the creators of Dragon Ball. The only thing that was known about him was that he had faced Frieza’s army, and the world conqueror himself, while this villain destroyed the planet Vegita.

Now, thanks to Dragon Ball Super, we learned more about his personality, and that unlike the rest of the Saiyans, he was a kind subject who completely disagreed with injustices. He showed it when he fought Frieza knowing that he was going to lose. And when he defeated Gas to save the then kid Granola.

These new adventures of the character caused Akira Toriyama to reveal the original character designs. And although he is very similar to the one we have always seen, there is a characteristic that differentiates the one that came out in the Z movie and the one in the Super manga.

According to what you review Alpha Beta Play, the difference is in the bandana that she wears on her head. While he wants to fight Frieza, his companions had already died and he had taken the bloody piece of cloth to put it on his forehead.

Originally, Bardock does not wear this garment, only using it in his final battle. We share the details of the original designs, made by Akira Toriyama.

Bardock