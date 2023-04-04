This is how Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and other great figures looked in their youth

“Youth, divine treasure, you are leaving to never return!” the Nicaraguan poet Rubén Darío once wrote. And that treasure goes to all of us, including the great leaders of world technology, no matter how billionaires they are or have been. Of Bill Gates to Elon Musk, going through Steve Jobs and others, age always takes its toll.

But the memories remain. These technological giants set their goals from a very early age, from adolescence or childhood, focused on one day dominating the market.

They turned their passion into an obsession, becoming memorable characters on the tech planet.

We are going to go through the youth of these figures in images, remembering their origins and the first steps before becoming what they are today.

The parallel lives of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs

Bill Gates Founder of Microsoft

Bill Gates and Steve Jobs were born in the same year, in 1955, both on the west coast of the United States: Jobs in San Francisco, Gates in Seattle.

The one who became the creator of Apple was born on February 24, while the father of Microsoft did so on October 28.

Steve JobsCreator of Apple

Another of the curiosities of the youth of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs is that neither of them graduated from university. Gates studied Law at Harvard, while Jobs studied Liberal Arts at Reed College.

As can be seen, the two took their first steps in humanism, later moving on to programming and computing. They made the change even in their youth.

Jeff Bezos in his youth

Jeff Bezos Founder of Amazon

In the timeline, Jeff Bezos succeeds Jobs and Gates. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1964.

One difference from the other tech giants is that Amazon’s founder did graduate from college: He graduated from Princeton with a degree in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering.

This is what Jeff Bezos looked like in his youth, still with thick hair, as opposed to the characteristic shiny bald head he has today.

Elon Musk, a precocious genius

Elon Musk Founder of SpaceX, Tesla and other technology companies

Elon Musk continues on the list. He is the only one not born in the United States: the creator of SpaceX, Tesla and other great companies is from South Africa (1971), emigrating with his family during his youth to Canada, where his mother, Maye, is from.

A programmer since childhood (at the age of 9 he worked with a Commodore VIC-20 console), he graduated in Economics and Physics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mark Zuckerberg, the youngest

Mark ZuckerbergFounder of Facebook

We close with Mark Zuckerberg, the youngest of these tech giants. He is the only one from the east coast of the United States, being born in White Plains in 1984. And, even though he spends time, he does not lose his boyish face.

Like Musk, he programmed practically from childhood, studying Computer Science at Harvard, where he got into various trouble by hacking into the institution’s intranet.

Lives that have changed our lives technologically, for better or worse.