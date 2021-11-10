Four days of the great evening passed at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Saul Canelo Alvarez beat Caleb Plant and made everyone present delirious. “Long live Mexico bastards” took over Las Vegas. Now, while the Mexican enjoys his great victory, the defeated suffers the consequences of the blows and the knockout.

Despite falling, Plant ended up satisfied with the fight he made and in the last hours decided to show how his face was after the KO in the eleventh round: He has a notorious inflammation in his right eye, where he received the first blow from Canelo in the round that determined his end.

Caleb Plant’s face after Canelo’s knockout

The American shared a story on his Instagram. (@calebplant)

Proud of his work

Caleb Plant was satisfied with his performance despite falling to Canelo: “I have managed to turn the world in my favor, and I have done it with nothing but passion and talent. I will be back. It showed that I belong to the highest level, and I will be world champion again. I have never been afraid to go big. , or go out to fight with my shield. Thanks to all the fans, and those who support me. “

I’ve bent most the world to my will and done it with nothing but passion and skill. I’ll be back 💪🏻 I showed I belong on the top level and I’ll be champion of the world again. I’ve never been scared to go big or go out on my shield. Thank you to all the fans and all my supporters pic.twitter.com/bga3PaCnkI – CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) November 8, 2021

The knockout of Canelo Álvarez

Canelo did not have it easy at all, but from the tenth round he came out determined to fulfill his omen that he was not going to allow the fight to reach the cards. And so it was, because in the eleventh round he hit a left hook that hit the American’s face squarely, he combined it perfectly with a right uppercut and even though he then threw the left again, the die was already cast and Plant it was collapsing thousandth by thousandth. They counted him to eight, he got up, but there was no case when the Mexican ignited the gunpowder and threw it again. Enough for all, the referee sang.

It was not another night for the Guadalajara-born, who became the first Latin American to unify the four belts. He did it in the super middleweight category (up to 76.2 kilos), where Álvarez put his WBC, WBA and WBO crowns on the line to snatch the IBF title from Plant. Thus, he took over the four titles.

In this way, at the age of 31, the Mexican left his record at 57-1-2, with 39 knockouts. He now holds the titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Association (WBA), the World Organization (WBO) and the International Federation (IBF). After the loss, Plant was 21-1 with 12 fast-track wins.

