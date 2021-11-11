

The Radio Awards 2021, Estrella TV’s long-awaited regional Mexican music event, was packed with great figures who gathered and paraded through the famous Red Carpet that took place at the Foro Expo Center Santa Fe in Mexico City.

Without a doubt, what most caught the attention of this celebration were the looks of the famous. Celebrities like Lupillo Rivera and his girlfriend Giselle Soto, Carolina Ross, Luis Coronel, Gerardo Ortiz, Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, Flor Rubio, El Capi Pérez, Marco Tapia, Lyn may, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, to name a few, managed to capture the spotlight upon their arrival for better or for worse.

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image

Chiquis Rivera captivated with her low-cut dress. Photo: Manuel Velasquez / . for Estrella Media.

The Cap Pérez

El Capi Pérez in a striking suit and cowboy boots. Photo: Manuel Velasquez / . for Estrella Media.

Lupillo Rivera and his girlfriend Giselle Soto

Lupillo Rivera wore a velvet jacket and his girlfriend Giselle a dress with a side slit. Photo: Manuel Velasquez / . for Estrella Media.

Javier Ceriani

Javier Ceriani’s hairstyle gave something to talk about. Photo: Manuel Velasquez / . for Estrella Media.

Flor Rubio

Rubio attended the gala in an elegant beaded dress. Photo: Manuel Velasquez / . for Estrella Media.

Gerardo Ortiz

True to his style, Gerardo Ortiz looked sober as usual. Photo: Manuel Velasquez / . for Estrella Media.

Lyn may

Lyn May in a tight see-through dress. Photo: Manuel Velasquez / . for Estrella Media.

Carolina ross

Carolina Ross sighed in her flashy outfit. Photo: Manuel Velasquez / . for Estrella Media.

Elisa beristain

Elisa Beristain always well dressed for the occasion. Photo: Manuel Velasquez / . for Estrella Media.

Luis Coronel

Luis Coronel decided to wear a casual look. Photo: Manuel Velasquez / . for Estrella Media.

The ceremony was conducted by Don Cheto, Ana Barbara, Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, The Cap Pérez, Patricia Christmas and Pepe garza.

The performances of the gala were in charge of Ana Bárbara, Chiquis Rivera, El Fantasma, Pepe Aguilar, Banda Los Sebastianes, Banda MS, Aída Cuevas, Los Dos Carnales, Marca MP, Grupo Firme, Edith Márquez, Gerardo Ortiz, Ángela Aguilar, Natalia Jiménez, Joss Favela, Carín León, Germán Montero, Natanael Cano, Leonardo Aguilar, Ramón FT Cornelio Vega, Banda la Adictiva, Jr H and Los dos de la S.