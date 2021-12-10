A little less than a month in a state of natural coma, it was the early morning of December 9 when the family of actress Carmen Salinas confirmed the death of the star.

It is worth mentioning that the family was always hoping that the Star would wake up from this terrible disease, since it had already been reported that the bleeding had already subsided a few days ago.

Since last November 11, the first actress was taken to an emergency hospital in the south of Mexico City, after Carmelita was found unconscious in the bathroom of her house.

It was through a statement that was published on the star’s social networks that the terrible death of the actress was announced, as her health remained serious despite slight improvements.

Carmen Salinas dies at the age of 82; I had been hospitalized for less than a MONTH

Both his granddaughter and nephew assured that Salinas was reacting favorably, since he had some involuntary movements, but the forecasts were not favorable.

Legacy of Carmelita Salinas

The 82-year-old actress participated in 100 movies on the big screen and in more than 30 soap operas, as she was always characterized by her professionalism and incredible talent within the TV forums.

In addition, the actress participated in Hollywood, as she had a special participation in the film starring Denzel Washington, “Man on Fire” alongside Marc Anthony and Dakota Fanning.

And it is that Star of Mexican origin always remained active, because a few hours before she felt the stroke that would lead her to death, the actress was filming scenes for the soap opera “My fortune is loving you.”

In addition to TV, Carmelita also had a long history in the world of theater, since for several years she was the producer of one of the successes of the “Aventurera” stages.

It is worth mentioning that in her youth, the 82-year-old actress also had a stage as a singer, as her unique voice appeared in some of the 100 films in which she appeared.

Celebrities react to Carmelita’s death

Within the show in Mexico, Carmelita always showed herself as an authority, as they are characterized by their wise opinions on any subject that was asked, as well as their wise advice to various celebrities.

The first to react was the Hollywood comedian, Eugenio Derbez and his family, as it was said that the Mexican had contacted his family to discuss the possibility of transferring her to the United States.

The actor shared an image of the two, as well as some words that expressed his regret after the unfortunate news, as the actress and the comedian were quite close when he continued his career in Mexico.

The one who also shared images of the deceased actress was the wife of Eugenio Derbez, Alessandra Rosaldo, as she was with them on their wedding day, so her loss has been a severe blow to the couple.

David Zepeda, the Guadalajara sports club, Paty Chapoy, the social networks of Televisa, TV Azteca and other stars were the ones who shared their regret for his death, as many celebrities remained faithful to a hope for their recovery

