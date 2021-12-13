12/13/2021 at 20:30 CET

Scientists have been warning this for a long time, both climate change and environmental pollution they are already a danger.

Now it is the Spanish internists who join this alert stating that these two phenomena are “important threats to health” and that current climate action measures “are not enough”.

Environmental pollution is already an important risk factor for the “development or exacerbation of multiple respiratory and cardiometabolic pathologies” and is associated with up to 30% of deaths from cardiovascular disease.

In addition to “damaging the health of the most vulnerable patients (with COPD, lung cancer, etc.) and causing damage at the systemic level of people, not only the most vulnerable, but also the healthy, who are also susceptible to the damage of pollution, even at an early age according to recent studies ».

Climate change

Regarding climate change, it is known that “the increase in environmental temperature causes adaptations of the physiology itself, for example, to heat” and favors the appearance of new external threats, such as the “appearance of mosquitoes, vectors of diseases, which carry hitherto unknown diseases in certain populations “, explains Dr. Alvarez de Arcaya.

According to the Lancet Countdown 2021 report, all regions of the world are affected by climate change and its impact on health is worsening compared to past decades. Extreme heat, environmental suitability and the transmission of infectious diseases is already a global phenomenon.

«Heat waves directly affect the most vulnerable population, those over 65 years of age and those under 1 year of age, in countries with high, medium and low human development index, although the number of people who die prematurely from extreme heat is not well known«, Recalls Dr. Álvarez de Arcaya.

In 2020, 19% of the earth’s surface was affected by extreme drought, putting the lives of the most vulnerable people at risk. Furthermore, environmental changes favor the transmission of pathogens by air, water, food, and vectors.

On the other hand, countries with a medium and high human development index have the highest rates of death related to air pollution, 50% higher than countries with a very high HDI.

It is estimated that 3.3 million deaths that occur each year are related to air pollution. In the case of countries with a low index, the problem is the household air pollution from not having access to fuels and clean technologies for cooking, according to Lancet Countdown 2021.

Atmospheric pollution

Among the environmental changes there are some that are the product of intensive and uncontrolled technological growth, which is directly threatening to health and, in the long term, to the environment, favoring global warming and climate change.

«An example is that of atmospheric pollution, which affects more than 90% of the world’s population, with the presence in the air of particles of different sizes, with harmful effects that affect both the respiratory system and the rest of the body », Says the doctor Francisco Pérez Jiménez, internist and researcher at IMIBIC.

“Today we have demonstrations that the contribution of said pollution increase to global mortality is greater than 6 million deaths annually, similar to that of tobacco and greater than that of processes so prevalent with AIDS, tuberculosis or malaria.”

In fact, «organ damage is due to a subtype of small particles, with pro-inflammatory capacity, both pulmonary and systemic, which condition a greater risk of pulmonary and cardiometabolic diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, risk of thrombosis, arrhythmias heart disease, ischemic stroke and even cognitive impairment “, explains the expert.

Which patients are most vulnerable

Not surprisingly, patients in The most vulnerable patients are the most at risk of suffering the negative effects of pollution, as is the case with respiratory toxicity to which patients with previous lung diseases and with risk factors, such as smokers and the obese, are especially sensitive.

But, in addition, more recent studies show that healthy people are also susceptible to the damage of pollution, even at an early age.

In addition to mortality derived from extreme heat, «there is an association of this with: an increase in deaths in people with physiological determinants of cardiorespiratory, cerebrovascular, renal, or metabolic causes, for example, as well as social behaviors related to consumption of alcohol and drugs; mental health problems, adverse events in pregnancy and birth; and an increase in ER consultations and hospital admissions, and, consequently, in the costs of medical care “, indicates Dr. Álvarez de Arcaya.