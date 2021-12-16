12/16/2021 at 16:04 CET

Climate change will mark the designation of origin of Spanish wines in the coming decades and will force harvests much earlier than usual. With rising temperatures, the dates of flowering of the vine could be advanced between 3 and 6 weeks, while the dates of the harvest, between 2 and 2.5 months, that is, between June and July.

The advance of the harvest will have its consequences on the characteristics of the wine. The increase in temperature, which has already risen in some places up to 2 degrees on average, during the grape growing season will define what the wine will be like, that is, how much sugar it will have at the end of maturation, what aromas primary and secondary will emit or what will be the qualities of its flavor.

A warmer environment will break the final personality of the wine. The increase in temperatures will cause the sugar content to rise too quickly, which, in turn, will force the fruit to be picked much earlier to prevent the graduation from rising too much – legally it cannot exceed 15 degrees.

This early harvest, however, causes that some green parts remain, such as the seeds, and that the adequate levels of the secondary metabolites, tannins and phenols, which give quality to the wine that will be produced, have not been reached.

These differences will give unwanted notes to the resulting wine and “it will be damaged in oenological tastings & rdquor;, as explained by the researcher Jordi Sardans, an expert researcher in metabolomics and consultant at the Center for Ecological Research and Forestry Applications (CREAF).

Thus, global warming is not only endangering certain wine regions, which will have to letting certain varieties be cultivated, but the composition of the grape and potentially the wine of the regions is also changing that they do get ahead.

It will be necessary to water to compensate for the reduction in water

Climate change is posing a great challenge for agriculture, as it will also increase water needs 2 to 3 times higher than current levels.

The report by Mediterranean climate change experts MedECC has already warned, stating that by mid-century there will be 17% less water availability in the Mediterranean area.

Although it is true that the vineyard is largely considered a rainfed crop -that is, it does not receive more water than that of the rain-, with the scarcity of water it will be necessary to look for alternatives to keep the crops alive.

One of them is irrigation. “Watering is the best strategy to adapt to climate change, but only when water is available and provided that it is economically viable for a farm & rdquor ;, insists, for his part, Robert Savé, an expert researcher in viticulture at the Institute for Agrifood Research and Technology (IRTA).

For example, in Catalonia, as indicated by the Catalan Water Agency (ACA), there is no water in the entire territory (from rivers, reservoirs, phreatic, regenerated & mldr;) and the main source of water available to the sector is that of the rain, which will be less and less frequent.

Climate adaptation for wine

Faced with these possible and probable impacts, researchers are already looking for formulas to adapt the crop to the new climatic situation. In this sense, they are committed to establishing short and long-term strategies.

The short-term ones contemplate the adaptations in cultivation practices, apart from the use of deficit irrigation, there would be the management and coverage of the soil, the orientation of the rows of trellises or the modification of the architecture of the plant canopy.

In the LIFE MIDMACC project, IRTA researchers have studied how to adapt viticulture in the middle mountains. In this sense, they have studied the possibility of establishing different agronomic practices, such as the use of plant covers, planting on terraces or coastal areas, conduction in glass or trellis, affect the dynamics of water in the soil, its physicochemical characteristics. and microbial diversity.

For its part, long-term strategies are characterized by their higher costs, since they lead to make more profound changes. These include the implantation and adaptation of other vine varieties that better resist hydric and thermal stress, the redesign of the geometry of the vineyards and, ultimately, the relocation of the same in other areas.

To do this, the researchers are designing tools based on artificial intelligence that allow the farmer to make better decisions. It is being developed through the VISCA project, which is capable of predicting in which phase of the calendar the vineyard will be in for the next few months or if adverse weather events are approaching (frost, drought, among others).

In this way, the farmer enters information on a regular basis and can predict, with the medium-term meteorological conditions, what the real needs of the vineyard will be, in order to anticipate and make better decisions, such as managing the vineyard more efficiently. watering, clustering thinning, selective summer pruning or organizing the entire harvest system so that it is ready for a specific day.

It is also important to carry out strategies that promote crop resilience, given that, today, due to its conservation, it is contributing even more to worsen global warming. And it is that wineries need large amounts of external energy, such as fossil fuels for heavy machinery and the transport of wine, they make use of fertilizers and at the same time release greenhouse gases.

But this phenomenon can be reversed, because the truth is that the vineyard by itself can be an ally against climate change. The The vineyard extracts from the atmosphere under the typical conditions of Spain between 6 and 7 tons per hectare and year of carbon dioxide. It is what is called regenerative agriculture, a cultivation system that focuses on the soil and how to keep it “alive”, which applies to vine crops as well as other crops. One of the measures that revolve around this technique is to till less aggressively and thus prevent the soil from eroding, not releasing so much carbon dioxide or minerals.

