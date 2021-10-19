That Guillermo del Toro is an excellent director is not in doubt, but in addition to delivering fantastic works such as Pan’s Labyrinth – 95% or The Devil’s Backbone – 92%, the creator also seeks to help others to achieve their own goals within the film industry. Yes, it is well known that del Toro has supported various organizations and groups with money, but he is also one of the most respected names in Hollywood for how accessible he is. Directors such as Alfonso Cuarón, Ryan Gosling, JA Bayona are just some of those who have publicly appreciated the teachings of the Guadalajara.

The most recent is Denis Villeneuve, who finally released Duna – 73% after years of effort and uncertainty. This new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work happened had to overcome many obstacles to reach the big screen. From the budget to the complicated task of organizing a complex universe, the director was adamant because it was a dream come true for him. Even now that he has finally reached commercial theaters, he has encountered other problems. Warner Bros. decided to release the film in HBO Max at the same time that it is in theaters, and this could seriously affect its box office and, therefore, the long-awaited sequel.

The director of Enemy – 75% and Arrival – 94% fought for months so that Dune will be released exclusively in theaters, but Warner you don’t want to take risks with the pandemic. The good news is that those who have already had a chance to see it say that the only way to fully enjoy it is in the dark room, so that has inspired others to buy their tickets and leave home. For Villeneuve this is the best scenario and the only way to fulfill his vision as he developed it in the first place.

Definitely, many insecurities and doubts surrounded the project, especially since Blade Runner 2049 – 88% was a disappointment at the global box office despite receiving excellent reviews from critics and Blade Runner fans – 90%. Achieving a perfect balance between the complex, almost philosophical needs of the text and the needs of an action movie is not a simple task and this is where the magical hand of Guillermo del Toro, who was the first to see the final cut of Dune.

During a remote interview for various Mexican media (via Who), Denis Villeneuve He explained that when he had all the material ready for editing, he realized that he needed the perspective of another lover of science fiction and fantasy, and he went to his friend Guillermo del Toro:

I needed that perspective, I had to be sure that the things that I thought were really there, that I was not only projecting what I wanted to be in the film; so I needed someone I trust, whom I have great admiration and deep respect for.

Guillermo del Toro was the first to see Duna, and it was a beautiful experience to watch the film with him. He gave me the fantastic advice I needed to finish the tape, to help me finish this cut and guide me to the end of the tunnel, for which I am very grateful for his generosity.

Villeneuve also confirms that both are very close and that del Toro became an indispensable element because of the trust he also has in him as a creator. In fact, after seeing the cut, they both went to dinner and continued chatting about the adaptation starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, the universe of Dune, the future of the project and their respective jobs. Of course, the director also recognized del Toro’s humility, as not everyone comes forward with spirit and objectivity to appreciate someone else’s work.

The cut that will be released worldwide is the definitive cut of Denis Villeneuve. Although he did have to leave some scenes in the editing room, he has already said on several occasions that he does not regret what he worked on in post-production and that there is no other version than the one that the public will appreciate. During the month of December we will know if Warner Bros. Will or will not be encouraged to give the green light to a sequel, which is almost certain. For now, the universe of Dune is far from exhausted, as a spin-off series is expected next year that will function as a prequel to this installment.

