Daniel Bisogno: This is how he came to Ventaneando after training at Televisa | Instagram

Recently the famous driver Daniel Bisogno revealed how he got to the show Windowing After training in Televisa, something that undoubtedly many people had doubts, since it was thought that he would stay on that television station.

As you may recall, the driver has been in the midst of entertainment since he was very young, since he participated in some films with Carmen Salinas, “La Chilindrina” and Luis Miguel.

Even today Daniel Bisogno is known for being one of the drivers with the longest time on Ventaneando, in addition to his strong criticisms and comments on this program.

It was in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, where the theater actor revealed how he got to drive alongside Pati Chapoy.

In the series of questions and answers, Daniel was questioned about the age at which he began to be part of the entertainment industry, to which the presenter explained that a part of his family has worked in acting.

I have grown up in this business because Angélica Vale is my cousin, Angélica María is my aunt and Angélica Ortiz is my great-aunt ”.

In addition, Bisogno also revealed in said interview that since childhood he has participated in several projects.

From a very young age, my mother took me to movie castings, I made movies since I was 5 years old; I worked with Carmen Salinas, Springes and Borolas in the film Fieras contra Fieras, from there I made the film with Luis Miguel, I even made the film The Bravest of the World with a large part of the cast of Chespirito and then with Vale we worked together in theater, the Ortiz called me to work with them ”.

It should be noted that his great-aunt was the first contact for Bisogno to approach the famous and beloved driver Pati.

She is and has been an angel in my life, because after I worked with her in theater, before mrr, the last things she did was talk to Chapoy to say: ‘I want you to see my nephew,’ And you know. Pati was arriving at Azteca ”.

Daniel announced that he began his acting studies at Televisa, however, not finding a job, he began his career as an announcer.

I studied at CEA for 3 years, the entire career, and when work started to come out, I did casting and I got desperate, so I started doing radio with Pepillo Origel. He behaved very well with me, and then we fought, but we are friends again ”.

This is how the theater actor confessed that Pedro Sola had already heard him on the radio, so he decided to offer him the opportunity to work with Pati Chapoy.

He had already heard me on the radio […] and in another program that was as a guest he told me: ‘You should go with Paty now that Juan José has left to see you’ and I told him that I would love it and he said: ‘If you want, come and I’ll take you ”and yes, I She took her in her car, we arrived and she went into her office and I listened: ‘Two minutes Pedro’ and I said: ‘I have to take advantage’, so I talked to her and she liked me ”.

And although the actor did not start in the program, Chapoy gave him a chance, he told him that he was too young for Ventaneando, since he was 22 years old, but he told him that he was going to start a program called Caiga Quien Caiga and sent him with Monica Garza.