Vicente Fernández: This is how his family fulfilled his last wish

It all started this past December 12th at 6:15 a.m., the unfortunate moment in which the great Mexican ranchero singer, Vicente Fernández, lost his life at age 81, after five months in the hospital due to a fall that took place in his Ranch.

His family decided to say goodbye to him in the best possible way, organizing a public tribute in the Arena VFG, located in your Rancho Los Tres Potrillos, where your audience can go and say goodbye.

The famous “Charro de Huentitán” He was buried and it was in this same way that his family fulfilled his last wish in life, to be buried at his home in his Rancho los 3 Potrillos, all in a private ceremony in which his family was gathered to see him off.

Some media had access and were able to enter, such as Ventaneando that showed some images of his funeral, it is even said that it was Mrs. Cuquita who gave the authorization to several of the press so that they could enter with everything and cameras to see the exact place where our dear Vicente Fernández is already resting.

It was his own youngest son, Gerardo Fernandez, who opened the doors and asked the media to be respectful at this difficult time for his family, so we could see that it was a place full of chairs, many white flowers, figures of Jesus Christ, a sculpture of the Charro and of course the usual photograph of the person who passed us on the road.

In the broadcast of the aforementioned program, they were revealing how a very emotional moment happened, when Mara Patricia Castañeda arrived and hugged Doña Cuquita, a tense moment, since her husband, Vicente Fernández Junior and his current girlfriend were in that place, Mariana González.

We could also see that the driver still gets along very well with the one who was once his mother-in-law, she will even be approached to help him paint her lips a bit and lend her some earrings to make her look good in front of the cameras, she even made her smile a little bit.

This is how these farewell moments happened, fulfilling that great and last wish that Vicente Fernández had in his life, an icon of Mexican music who will be remembered with great affection and that his songs will continue to be a success and listened to by all.