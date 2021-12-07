Khloé Kardashian: This is how I react to Tristan’s new infidelity | Instagram

The famous socialite Khloé Kardashian sent a message after the new infidelity Tristan Thompson, as it became known that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ son, a news that managed to impress millions of people.

Sadly, Khloé Kardashian has had several upsets throughout her on-and-off relationship with the basketball player, Tristan thompson.

And is that despite having a daughter together, the athlete has been unfaithful to the businesswoman on multiple occasions, however, the most controversial case was that of Jordyn Woods.

Now, Tristan is in the public eye once again; his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, filed a child support lawsuit against the NBA player, assuring that Tristan the pregnancy last March, when he and Khloé were trying to get their romance back.

It may interest you: Kylie Jenner and her sisters wear their figures in the pool

While Tristan agreed to have had an “affair” with Nichols on the night of her birthday, Maralee says their romance began five months before that event and continued after the pregnancy.

It is worth mentioning that Khloé Kardashian so far has not made a statement about it, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sent a cryptic message on the famous Instagram social network after the new Tristan Thompson controversy was made public.

I just don’t have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don’t have it, ”Khloé wrote, hinting that she won’t let Thompson’s new infidelity get to her.

The truth is that Tristan Thompson has a long history of infidelity; Three years ago, the basketball player cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, who ended up losing the friendship of the famous family.

And this is how despite having a daughter with Khloé, Tristan continued to lie to the businesswoman, since when it was believed that they had resumed their relationship, it was revealed that the athlete got involved with his personal trainer.

In addition, Tristan agreed to have had an “affair” with Nichols on the night of her birthday, however, Maralee assures that their romance began five months before that event and continued after the pregnancy.

Now we just have to wait and see what happens between the relationship, since there are already several infidelities that he suffers and many already ask for a separation for their mental well-being.