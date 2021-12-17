It is no secret to anyone that the Kardashian – Jenner family has always been characterized as one of the most fashionistas in the world of fashion, because their good taste has made them true experts.

Reliable proof of this is the model Kendall Jenner, who has been signed on more than one occasion by the most important fashion houses in the world, such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada and Gucci, to name a few.

But the rest of the women in the family have known very well how to steal the camera on more than one occasion, either because of their stunning figures or because of their good taste in terms of fashion.

The first to make herself known was the 41-year-old businesswoman, Kim Kardashian, because she has known very well how to amass the juicy inheritance left by her father when he died in 2003.

However, the life of the socialite has always been in the eye of the hurricane, be it because of her turbulent romances, or because of her friendship with Paris Hilton or even because of the smears made against her.

But now, it is a little person very close to the star who is giving a lot to talk about, and it is her little eight-year-old daughter, North West, because her expensive collection of bags was unveiled.

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter’s dream wardrobe

Since baby, the life of the first-born Kim has been aired through different media, and even the scandals of her parents have involved her in some scandals at her young age.

Proof of them were the statements of his father, Kanye West where he assured that he asked the socialite to abort his eldest daughter when he told him she was pregnant.

But now, it is the good taste of Kim and her daughter that has attracted attention, since the impressive collection of bags of the eight-year-old girl exceeds a million dollars, against the most important fashion houses in the world.

The young woman has revealed some details that her family has taken great care of. Photo: IG / kimkardashian

Bags of all sizes and colors are some of the pieces that the minor owns, independent of those of her famous mother, where brands such as Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and Judith Leiber stand out.

The girl has decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps and has become a celebrity through the TikTok platform, where she showed her exclusive wardrobe.

It should be noted that the young woman has been reprimanded by her mother, as North has made some publications and even lives without the permission of the 41-year-old businesswoman.

Before the clip was removed, North shared in a clip of a few minutes a huge cabinet with dozens of small bags, all with diamonds and rhinestones.

To say the least, the bags that caught everyone’s attention were those of the firm Judith Leiber, which cost more than $ 5,000.

From this brand, North have several pieces and for any occasion: in the shape of a Cinderella carriage, another in the shape of a pizza, a donut and a gummy bear.

Inside the clip, you can also see a few other pieces from Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and a charming black Dior bag, a piece that has an approximate cost of $ 3,800.

Her impressive bags have made everyone fall in love. Photo: IG / kimkardashian

