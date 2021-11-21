

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 06: Jacqie Rivera attends Metropolitan Fashion Week’s Closing Gala And Fashion Awards at Los Angeles City Hall on October 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III / .)

Photo: Earl Gibson III / .

Jacqie Rivera, the eldest daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, celebrated her 32nd birthday. The businesswoman was surprised with mariachis and a beautiful cake among white and yellow balloons.

Among the decoration, it also stood out a life-size poster of Jenni Rivera, who never fails to be present at the most important moments of her family’s life. At Jacqie’s surprise birthday celebration she sang and danced. The Mexican performed a song with the mariachi group that accompanied her on that special day.

This December 9 will mark the 9th anniversary of the death of the Mexican singer in a plane crash in Nuevo León, Mexico. But it is present in all family celebrations.

Jaylah Hope, Jenni Rivera’s eldest granddaughter and Jacqie’s daughter, recently turned 12 years old and Chiquis Rivera remembered her mother in a beautiful congratulatory message she offered for her niece.

“My Jaylah Hope: Thank you for coming into our life 12 years ago and turning it around for the better. You made wela Jenni so happy. I’ve never seen her so in love before ”, Chiquis Rivera expressed in the special publication for his niece.

In the comments of that post, the Mexican singer added: “I miss my mother and Jacob Yebale so much that it hurts.”

On Jaylah Hope’s birthday, she was not the only one who received beautiful words from Chiquis Rivera. Jacqie also had her congratulations from her younger sister.

“Sister, you should be proud. You have done a wonderful job with your children. I know it’s not easy because they don’t come with a manual, but trust me you’ve done a great job. I admire your patience, willingness to learn more, to be better, all while running a business and a home. I applaud you sister, I couldn’t be more proud. I love you, ”Chiquis wrote for her sister on that occasion.

