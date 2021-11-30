The countdown to the defense of the European super welterweight title that Kerman Lejarraga achieved in Barcelona September 11th has already started. Morga’s fighter is measured in the Bilbao Arena to ‘Quiet Storm’, 17 wins, four of them by KO, and one loss, so Kerman’s coach, Ibon Larrinaga, is clear that “Flatley is not going to be intimidated, he is going to throw many hands, he will go to the front and raise a war.”



Kerman Lejarraga defends the European super welterweight title this Saturday in Bilbao against British Jack Flatley. Lejarraga is training conscientiously in order to retain this continental title.

Former boxer from Getxo Ibon Larrinaga, coach and personal friend of Kerman Lejarraga, will attend the Bilbao Arena for the third time as a professional head-coach on December 3. Ibon closed his stage as a professional boxer in 2020 with 13 victories in 17 fights, having fought for the European championships and the European Union and being able to boast of a WBC Mediterranean belt. His stage as a coach for professional athletes started a few months ago, in the corner of Joana Suaréz, who won the EBU, and this Saturday he will face his third fight as head-coach with the hope of achieving a new victory.

“We have managed to take the first two, which were the difficult ones, the ones from away from home, the ones that the team was going as a loser. Now it is defense and at home. This time it does give me a bit of vertigo. The responsibility is very great, apart from boxers are friends. Confidence is total and we see that the work comes out and pays off ”, explains the athlete from Getxo.

THE PREPARATION OF LEJARRAGA

The trio they form Éder Gómez, assistant, Iiker Jauregi, physical trainer, and Larrinaga himself chained, in the case of Kerman Lejarraga, two preparations for the clash with Flatley. They started in June for the attack on the European title against Charrat and then, after a couple of weeks off from the already super welterweight champion, they started the one that led to December 3. Kerman does not have a dietician, “but he has improved a lot taking care of his diet, he has not experienced a great rebound after the fight with Charrat and he is realizing that, by eating well, he sleeps better, recovers better and has more fuel for training. ”Reveals Larrinaga.

The technician hopes that “Flatley is going to bring his plan and he will carry it out no matter how much Kerman complicates him. It may vary a bit, but in any case you are not going to walk backwards. He is a very good boxer going forward and even staying in place, but he doesn’t box walking towards his back. “

Lejarraga’s team is convinced that the candidate “is not going to leave privacy, he is going to throw many hands, he will go to the front and raise a war, which can be decided at the points or before the limit, we do not know, but we must always think that goes after 12 rounds. Kerman’s characteristics are good to get KO and, if it is true that Flatley does not show a high percentage of victories before the limit, he places his hands very well in really harmful areas ”.

To adjust to the type of lawsuit that Boltón’s will most likely propose, Lejarraga has trained for a month sparring with two English boxers with characteristics similar to the former British champion of the division: warriors and those who throw a lot of hands.

Ibon Larrinaga underlines that “Kerman is delighted to be fighting again in Bilbao. It has been a difficult two years due to the pandemic. He has been fortunate to be supported by DAZN and Matchroom. If it weren’t for that, with all this restrictions and capacity, the issue was complicated. He likes the idea of ​​boxing in front of his people again and defending at home what he has had to win abroad. He is very happy. Right now it is pure motivation ”.

When he won the title in Barcelona against Dylan charrat a little less than three months ago, it was different. “Many said it was the last train from Kerman. Although I did not think it was their last great duel. It is true that the underdog consideration took pressure off him. In this case, his interior is pure motivation because it consists in defending at home what he has had to win outside. Now it’s time to show the change that is taking place in his team, in his boxing form, ”Larrinaga repeats.

The coach “is very happy” that his neighbor, Guillermo Rivero, is taking part in the evening on December 3 at the Bilbao Arena. “He is a great athlete and friend. I am very excited that he is competing for the title against Guinea. Damien has been part of the national team for 4 or 5 years, he has played international titles, he is a great boxer and also the champion. Rivero has a difficult fight ahead of him, but he looks convinced and motivated. It can surprise ”.

Like many of the fans of boxing, Ibon Larrinaga believes that “Matchroom It is right now the most cutting edge in boxing and we are going to have them in Bilbao. I would tell the fans here that something very big is being cooked, and that whoever can not miss it ”.

He concludes by emphasizing that “it will be a great evening for the boxing fans.”

