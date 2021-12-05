Nowadays, the name of Galilea Montijo has monopolized the front pages of the media at an international level, since his friendship with the former host Inés Gómez Mont has left a lot to ask.

The driver has had to resort to her social networks to ask through tears to stop the attacks against her, since she distances herself from any activity of her former friend and also from ties with organized crime.

Related news

Since the publication of the book “Emma and the ladies of the narco”, the name of the Guadalajara of other stars of the small screen, they have come to light for alleged relationships with some capos of international fame.

It is no secret to anyone that the driver has always shared her good taste and her fondness for luxury brands and the extravagances that only money can achieve, and Christmas became the perfect excuse to show off.

Year after year, the star has shared how well her luxurious mansion looks when it is decorated for Christmas, as she always hires the services of agencies that work with stars of international stature.

Despite everything, the driver is happy that Christmas is coming. Photo: IG / galileamontijo

From the tree to the ornaments of their houses, Galilea does not miss the opportunity to share images on his social networks of how good each corner of his house looks.

Despite the difficult stage he is going through today. The 48-year-old driver did not allow that to prevent her from enjoying one of the times of the year that she enjoys the most.

Once again, the “Hoy” star hired the services of the Im Christmas company so that they would be in charge of making the decorations for his house, images that he has already begun to share on networks.

This year, the actress also decided to bet with bigger and different colored decorations and the protagonists of her tree were the names of each member of her family.

The star opted for gold this year for its decoration. Photo: IG / galileamontijo

Without a doubt, the golden color was the faithful protagonist of this year, as a nutcracker, a ball and a huge top were the protagonists in the decoration of the star.

2020

A year ago, Gali surprised again with her beautiful decoration, because without a doubt it was very much in the style of stars like the Kardashians or Mariah Carey as she also decorated the beautiful arch of her home.

The driver showed the luxurious decorations that she placed in her house on the occasion of the December celebrations where white, blue, red and silver were the protagonists in her tree.

Gali has been on the lookout for the decoration of each year.

Next to his tree, he found a huge penguin that undoubtedly gave tenderness and sophistication to the environment, and the imposing arch had an artificial garland full of light and spheres of the same color as his tree.

2019

The host decided to share how dreams can come true, and in her immense garden she put a life-size nativity scene that undoubtedly demonstrated what it is like to celebrate the arrival of the baby Jesus.

While the huge entrance was decorated on the outside with Christmas decorations, something undoubtedly very luxurious and beautiful, typical of the driver, with silver and gold decorations.

They tried to decorate all their beautiful jadin. Photo: IG / galileamontijo

And it is that the driver does not skimp on expenses when it comes to Christmas decorations, because she also added a tree of branches with lights and reindeer in gold also in the garden.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE