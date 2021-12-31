Luis Miguel was encouraged to show part of his private life and his career in the series of NetflixThe 51-year-old singer has enjoyed a great artistic career, however, his love and family life has not gone so well.

‘El Sol’ became a father when he was barely 19 years and his career was on the rise. Of his relationship with Stephanie Salas was born Michelle on June 13, 1989. It should be noted that the interpreter of ‘When the Sun Warms’, did not recognize the little girl, but a few years later he tried to heal his relationship with her.

Later, in 2005 Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula They surprised show business by confirming that they had a relationship, this after they were seen walking through Venice, Italy. The former couple began to form a family with the arrival of their two children: Miguel and Daniel Gallego.

Internet

After their breakup, Aracely Arámbula has guarded the private life and identity of their children, as well as the story he shared with Luis Miguel to such a degree that ‘La Chule’ decided not to appear in the singer’s series.

However, a few days ago, the actress surprised her followers by sharing photos of the already teenagers on social media. Here we introduce you to the children of ‘El Sol’.

Michelle Salas

She is the eldest daughter of the renowned singer, Salas is 32 years old and in addition to being the daughter of Luis Miguel, she belongs to a dynasty of acting in Mexico: Las Pinal. Her mother is the singer Stephanie Salas, her grandmother is the actress Sylvia Pasquel and her great-grandmother is Silvia Pinal.

The father-daughter relationship has always been full of ups and downs and estrangements. The young woman studied fashion design in New York and since then has worked as a model, fashion influencer and blogger.

Miguel Gallego Arambula

A year after making their relationship official, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child: Miguel, who was born in 2007. In 2022 he will turn 15 years old, which is why the actress recently declared that for this important date she will have a party .

Instagram

Daniel Gallego

The second son of Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel, Daniel, He was born in 2008. Apparently, Daniel inherited a taste for singing, since on some occasions Aracely Arámbula has shared videos of him, although only his voice is heard and his face is not seen.

The actress recently celebrated Daniel’s 13th birthday. On her Instagram profile, the interpreter showed her son’s birthday cake inspired by Baby Yoda and shared some stories.

Instagram

