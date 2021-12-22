Last weekend, in the co-feature event of the fight between Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2, the Spanish Miriam Gutiérrez faced Amanda Serrano, world champion in seven weights, and fell by unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91 and 99-90) of the judges, but not before giving a more than worthy battle at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Moments after the evening ended, the protagonists met in the locker room, talked like best friends and praised each other. The moment was immortalized in a series of videos and photographs that the boxers shared on social networks, where the shocking state of Gutiérrez’s face can be appreciated after such a fight.

According to the statistics collected from the combat, The 38-year-old from Madrid received a total of 236 blows distributed in the 10 rounds. 37 were in the first round! The impacts caused him multiple injuries, most of it on his face, which was visibly swollen.

THIS IS THE FACE OF GUTIÉRREZ

I want to thank my dance partner

Miriam Gutiérrez She didn’t come to lay down. I don’t care who is in front of me I’m not coming to Play!

She just told me she weighed 160lbs today. Thanks God I worked with my girl @ nisa_rodriguez5 who was about 165. God is Great. I’m Blessed! pic.twitter.com/RVED1knVzN – Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) December 19, 2021

“I want to thank my dance partner, Miriam Gutiérrez. She did not come to break down. I don’t care who is in front of me, I will not come to play! She is a tough fighter”said the Puerto Rican Serrano. Gutiérrez was not far behind and also made some publications to congratulate his colleague.

“This Serrano girl is incredible! I wish her all the luck in the world in all her projects and future fights! She is incredible in the ring and out! An honor to fight with her and meet her … Smiles after a tough battle with a great “, says the footer of the posts. Miriam was a year without getting into the ring and Serrano had no mercy.

Gutiérrez lost to Serrano by unanimous decision. (Photo: Instagram)

