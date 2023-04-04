This is how Number 18 would look like illustrated by the creator of One Punch Man

Akira Toriyama is a kind of sensei for many of the mangakas who develop series today. Dragon Ball served as inspiration during the time when the comics that came out in Japan exploded.

That is why many of these writers and designers, in their own way, pay tribute to him in their own manga or by illustrating characters from Akira Toriyama’s work. So let’s take a look at what Yusuke Murata, creator of One Punch Man, has done with a Dragon Ball Z character.

The creator of Saitama has made an illustration of Android Number 18 in his faithful style that focuses on the characters with intense looks. The humanoid made by the Red Patrol already had this expression in her eyes, but Yusuke accentuated it more and added the Krillin component as her companion.

Android 18 Yusuke Murata

According to what you review 3D Games the design stands out for respecting the base of android Number 18, but the strokes of the lines, noticeably finer, make the illustration have the style of Yusuke Murata.

This Number 18 accompanied by Krillin could integrate the One Punch Man universe in which they would face Saitama and probably lose.

The One Punch Man manga came out in June 2009, it’s practically new. The anime adaptation finished arriving and first appeared on the screens on October 5, 2015.