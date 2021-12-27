Pello Iguarán and Francesco Molinari, at the US Open. (© Golffile | Fran Caffrey)

What has been a special moment for me in this year 2021 and what connections do I find with my career as a caddy and my passion for golf? Well, it turns out that in June of this year I went back to work with Francesco Molinari and it so happens that our first tournament is nothing more and nothing less than a US Open and also in one of my favorite fields, Torrey pines in San Diego. It is also one of the most beautiful places that I have been lucky enough to visit in my life.

I remember that week in a very special way, starting with the field study. Normally in a Grand Slam due to the exigency of the conditions that usually have in those weeks and especially in a US Open it requires a more precise study and work.

I usually enjoy the days of field preparation a lot and in this case even more, in good weather and in an idyllic place like Torrey Pines, difficult to express in words.

After I met my boss, a quick connection with him led us to a good tournament where we were up for several moments finishing with a creditable thirteenth place. A good start to a new stage that we will continue in this next year 2022 with great desire to increase the record of victories.

When we finish the 72nd hole I see that Jon rahm He is still in the top positions and with good chances of victory, I try to do everything as quickly as possible to see the end of the tournament. I arrive when Jon is on the 15th hole. The end was so exciting that I went to the television near the 18th hole green where I met the Spanish journalist Juan Luis Guillén.

Later I arrived at the card delivery area where I met Jon’s family and team and we were able to celebrate the first ever US Open triumph of a Spanish golfer and Jon Rahm’s first Grand Slam tournament.

I take this opportunity to thank you for having the gift of inviting me to the subsequent dinner with your family, team, and friends. We had an unforgettable moment, by the way, a spectacular shushi and after dessert the japanese sake, They drank it all down before I could taste it Hahaha!

I consider myself very lucky because with what I like to golf, I have been fortunate to experience several of the most beautiful moments in golf in regards to Spanish players of my generation and specific moments in golf in general.

I remember being up a tree in one of the best fields I know. It was in Valderrama on the Ryder cup of the year 1997 on the 17th hole celebrating the European victory. On that occasion I was as a guest spectator by Ignacio Garrido who participated that year in that Ryder Cup, possibly one of the editions with the largest number of Spaniards in the European team, starting with the captain Severiano Ballesteros, the vice captain Miguel Angel Jimenez and the players Jose Maria Olazábal and Ignacio Garrido, and where to blame for an injury Miguel Angel Martin, who had classified on his own merits, had to give up his place and support the team.

I have to especially thank Ignacio Garrido not only for having invited me to that Ryder cup and being able to experience it in a special way, but also motivated the beginning of my career as a professional caddy the following year (1998), where my career began in this profession so I am still practicing today.

Another historical moment that I have been lucky enough to experience was the famous Ryder of 2012 from Medinah, this time as a guest spectator by team captain José María Olazábal. I have to say that I remember this Ryder with much more suffering than the others, thanks to the fact that the ending was magical and perhaps one of the deepest lessons I have experienced in this sport.

I have to say that it was practically impossible on Saturday around eleven o’clock in the morning not to think of a severe beating from the American team over the European. Anything that could go well for the Americans happened one after the other, scoring points without stopping. But this sport is that special and it showed that you never have to give up. That is what the European team did and possibly starred in the most important comeback in the history of a Ryder Cup and perhaps even of the sport. It was something magical and unforgettable.

I take this opportunity to thank Olazábal for this unique invitation but especially for being and having been a friend, mentor, boss and, perhaps most importantly, for continuing to be an example as a person and professional, humble and dedicated to this sport in body and soul, as well as continue transmitting those values ​​to so many fans of this sport.

The truth is that I am going to stop in 2012 and leave it for another chapter. ha ha!

I take this opportunity to wish you a year 2022 full of dreams come true.

Pello Iguarán is Francesco Molinari’s caddy