12/15/2021 at 1:24 PM CET

.

The 2.5% rise for contributory pensions in 2022 it will place the minimum retirement at 10,103.8 euros per year, 721.7 euros per month in 14 payments; While the maximum will be 39,468.6 euros per year, 2,819.1 euros per month.

According to the data provided this Wednesday by the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Security, the minimum with a dependent spouse will reach 12,467 euros per year, 890.5 euros per month.

Refering to average retirement pension, and with data from the last pension payroll paid in November, would go from 1,194.9 euros per month at 1,224.7 euros, always taking into account the 14 payrolls that are paid with the summer and Christmas extras.

Social Security recalls that contributory pensions will revalue in 2022 by 2.5%, the average of the consumer price index (CPI) between December 2020 and November 2021, a formula agreed in July with the social agents.

In this way, the Government recalls, the recommendation of the Toledo Pact is complied with and the purchasing power of pensions is guaranteed based on the evolution of the CPI.

In November 2021, recalls the note, there were 8.9 million recipients of contributory pensions and 9.9 million pensions since in some cases two benefits are collected.

For beneficiaries of minimum pensions, non-contributory pensions and Minimum Vital Income the increase will be 3% leaving in the case of the latter benefit the guaranteed income for the family unit made up of an adult at 5,899.6 euros.

In the second half of January, pensioners and beneficiaries of the Minimum Vital Income will also receive the compensatory pay for the revaluation of 2021, which was 0.9%, 1.6 points below that average of 2.5%.

The revaluation of contributory pensions with inflation will mean a additional spending of “almost 5 billion” in 2022, as recently encrypted by the Secretary of State for Social Security and Pensions, Israel Arroyo.

Those 5,000 million comprise both that 2.5% rise, as well as that “paguilla” with which the Government will have to compensate the difference in inflation with the increase of 0.9% applied in 2021 and that is around 2,000 million.