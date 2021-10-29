Porsche honors an idea that turns hydrogen into gasoline and promises to support it to become a real alternative to fossil fuels.

Hydrogen is considered one of the most likely alternatives to replace fossil fuels. The problem is that its use is still too high. Porsche has a trick to make it cheaper: turn hydrogen into gasoline.

The green hydrogen it is considered one of the most important components of the energy transition sought throughout the world. Generated by electrolysis without emitting greenhouse gases, from renewable energies such as wind or solar, it will play an essential transformative role in many areas of the economy, from the steel industry to the production of glass.

One of the challenges is how to get sufficient quantities of green hydrogen in an economically viable way. For this reason, exports from regions such as Spain, the Middle East, Africa and Australia play a fundamental role.

However, the storage and transportation of this highly volatile gas has proved difficult until now. As a solution, Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies company, based in the Bavarian city of Erlangen, has developed a process whereby green hydrogen binds to an oil.

“Stuffed in oil, the gas can be stored and transported under ambient conditions. It is then released and the oil is reused for the next load,” explain those responsible for the project.

Dr. Andreas Lehmann, Strategy Director of the company, highlights the possibilities for commercializing the technology. “We can use all the elements that already exist in the infrastructure of conventional fuels, such as diesel, including fuel tanks, pumps and tanker trucks.”

Furthermore, the oil is extremely stable and safe because it can be handled and stored under ambient conditions. It is not explosive, volatile, and does not emit toxic corrosive vapors, as does ammonia.

The process is currently being tested at multiple test facilities. The largest is planned at the CHEMPARK in the city of Dormagen, with a planned storage capacity of five tons per day. “That means we have reached an industrial scale,” says Lehmann.

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.