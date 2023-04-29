This is how Princess Peach and Mario Bros would look if they had been illustrated by Akira Toriyama

The Dragon Ball and Super Mario Bros. characters have something in common: they were created by Japanese illustrators. However, between both universes there is a wide difference in arts and designs. Goku has nothing to do with the endearing plumber and Bulma is very different from Princess Peach.

Another thing that both have in common is that they are part of the icons that, despite having debuted in the eighties, are still valid with the development of new stories. Super Mario Bros has just done it, once again, with a movie that every day breaks a new record at the world box office.

The scope of the film is so wide that not only Mario Bros (Chris Pratt) and Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) shine in the main spotlights. Bowser (Jack Black) stands as a fan favorite and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) along with Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Luigi (Charlie Day) complete the film’s most outstanding crew.

Dragon Ball Super also had an important foray into the cinema, between the middle and end of 2022 with ‘Super Hero’. These stories led to the start of a new arc and possibly a new anime.

While that happens (or not), the Chilean illustrator salvamakoto take advantage of the hype of both stories to put them together in a single drawing. In one of his particular and characteristic Instagram posts, he made Mario Bros and Princess Peach in the best style of Akira Toriyama’s own design.

The shape of the eyes and the color tonality reveal this illustration that the followers liked a lot.