Salma Hayek: This is how he looked on the “House of Gucci” carpet | Instagram

The famous actress Salma Hayek managed to surprise her millions of followers with an expensive dress on the carpet from “House of gucci”Being undoubtedly a sensation among those who attended and of course on social networks.

Recently the beautiful Mexican actress walked the big carpet with Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Adam Driver.

Undoubtedly, glitter and a lot of glamor starred in the premiere of the long-awaited film about the pear of the fashion entrepreneur, Maurizio Gucci, which is called “House of Gucci”.

The Mexican Salma Hayek stole glances with her outfit on a warm London night, where she did not stop expressing her excitement for this new challenge in Hollywood.

The Mexican actress was accompanied at the gala by the co-stars of the film that opens this coming November 24, among them Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Adam Driver.

The famous left her heroine outfit that she wears in the Marvel movie, Eternals, to wear an elegant gold dress that caused a sensation among attendees.

It should be noted that the Gucci dress was personalized for Hayek, it had pleats and short sleeves and a V-shaped cut, unlike the original suit with long sleeves and a bow at the neck.

The Mexican woman accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and a golden bracelet with diamonds.

As expected, the gaze focused on the Oscar winner for the film Frida, since the elegant piece chosen for the gala in London would cost approximately $ 400,000, although for the famous she does not skimp on acquiring it considering that her husband, the French businessman François-Henri Pinault, runs the Kering emporium, which belongs precisely to Gucci.

Hayek has undoubtedly been characterized by her style on the red carpet, where she usually parades in tight dresses and patterned garments.

In her social networks, she has also demonstrated her affinity for listed brands such as Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga, in addition to being attracted to designers Jonathan Simkhai and Gucci.

On the other hand, Lady Gaga, who wore a purple Gucci dress, plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci, who was killed in 1995, while Hayek will play “ Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma ”, clairvoyant and friend of Reggiani.

The cast of the Ridley Scott-directed film has not skimped on praise. Al Pacino joked about the moment he met Jared Leto while filming in Rome during the quarantine.