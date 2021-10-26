10/26/2021 at 6:17 PM CEST

Last Sunday ‘Le Classique’ was played which faced the Olympique de Marseille against PSG, with a 0-0 in the final result. Despite the fact that a priori it was a match with all the necessary ingredients for an interesting duel to take place, in the end the match was far from what was expected, with a PSG that did not know how to take advantage of the opportunities that he had and with a Marseille that, despite playing with one more for much of the second half, failed to generate danger.

The Sampaoli – Messi reunion after the 2018 World Cup

However, there was a great incentive during the meeting and this was Leo Messi who, curiously, the same day it was played ‘The classic’, he played his first French ‘Classique’ and also did it with Jorge Sampaoli as rival coach, in which it was the first meeting that faced the two Argentines who had not seen each other since the 2018 World Cup, when Sampaoli was coach of ‘La Pulga’.

Faced with this situation, the hypothetical reaction of the two became one more incentive to watch the match. Although the cameras did not capture any greeting between the two, it was his own Sampaoli the one who was in charge of dispelling the doubts about it when after the game spoke about his reunion with Messi on ‘ESPN’: “We greet each other normal. At this time we were rivals, at another time we were partners, so just that: the respect of always“.

The technician’s analysis of ‘Le Classique’

On the other hand, the Olympique de Marseille coach also spoke about the match, about which he stated the following: “It was an attractive match. In the first half they took advantage of the precision behind us very well and had some opportunities. We also had some. In the second half, after the expulsion, we had them to win but always playing against a team with such a hierarchy is very difficult. “

Finally, Sampaoli He also wanted to offer his vision about the possibilities for both of them to have won: “Anytime they can win, in any action. I consider that it was a match in which we were up to the task. Beyond the differences, we could have won, but we could also have lost in the first half, “said the former coach of Messi.