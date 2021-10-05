Adamari López: This is how she found out she had breast cancer | Instagram

It was in 2005, when the actress Adamari López received the most devastating news, she had breast cancer and thought that her world would fall apart and although today she is better than ever, at that time she suffered a lot.

More than 15 years have passed since the day Adamari López heard the worst news of her life, since she had s3n0 cancer And unsurprisingly, she felt the world was falling apart for her, as did her marriage.

As he expressed in an interview, symptom They started out in an extremely strange way, and he never imagined that he really had such a serious illness.

On February 16, I felt that one of my s3n0s was itching and I began to scratch, not with my nails but with my fingertips and I felt that I had a ball that I had never touched before on my p3ch0. It was hard, it was not the news that I expected. I was 33 years old and in my house there was no history of cancer, “he said.

After acknowledging that he felt a strong chill when he heard the doctor’s words, he thought about how he could communicate it to his family.

My concern was also ‘how do we tell Daddy and Mommy’, how the little girl in the house, whom everyone consented to in some way, gave the news to her parents that she was ill. “

After losing one of her s3n0s, Adamari referred to her healing, although she knows she could reappear at any time, according to statistics.

I think that it is not a sentence of mu3rt3 either after having passed it because I survived, but it is not a word that stops scaring. It is not a word that I would like to hear again and be told that I have, “she said fearfully.

The former “Friends and Rivals” acknowledged that the singer Luis Fonsi, her then husband, said he did not want her more after seeing how she deteriorated due to all the treatments that were carried out during that stage.

And it is that at that time she had also gained weight and of course she felt extremely bad about the reaction of the man she loved.

He told me that he did not want me as a woman. I think that was for me one of the hardest moments of the whole process. When the person you love madly tells you that he doesn’t want you as a woman, your world falls apart, “he said sadly.

And if the mere fact of going through these types of diseases is extremely exhausting and also leads to depression, the fact that the person you thought was the love of your life reacted that way, undoubtedly had to be devastating.

Fortunately today the television presenter is in the best stage of her life and she has proven to be an example to follow for millions of women, because she did not give up and continued with her life and was able to overcome the disease.