Dabiz Munoz (41 years old) is in the best moment of his career. Last September, at a gala held in Amsterdam, he won first place in the Top Best Chef Awards 2021, becoming the “best cook in the world”. A recognition that, as he himself expressed, was granted to him after many years of “creativity, dedication and hard work”.

After the triumph of DiverXO and StreetXO, the chef devised a signature cuisine proposal at home that, a year later, is a total success. Now, this project offers new experiences to its customers with food trucks installed in Madrid and Barcelona. It is an offer of original burgers, of which it has boasted Cristina Pedroche placeholder image (33) on their social networks. And it is that the proud wife of the chef has become your great support and ally. Thanks to her, in fact, It owes part of its success. Above all, when it comes to social networks.

As you have verified THE SPANISH, through the results of the Social Blade tool, both the social networks of Dabiz Muñoz and the restaurants it manages, their numbers of followers increase every time Cristina Pedroche promotes their products.

Dabiz Muñoz and Cristina Pedroche in an image shared on Instagram. Social networks

After uploading a publication to his Instagram profile, where he assured that the GoXO hamburger is “something extreme”, the restaurant’s social network achieved its highest peak of followers of the month. Total, around 4,000 followers in four days. Only the day after Pedroche’s post, the profile of the aforementioned restaurant obtained 1,914 new users. The same effect is observed in the personal account of Dabiz Muñoz, who in the three days following the publication of his wife acquired 3,225 followers, the highest figure so far in November.

A few days before, Cristina Pedroche also gave visibility to StreetXO, which she classified as one of her “favorite places in Madrid”. Immediately afterwards, the number of followers soared, obtaining the highest peak of the month. Although the amount was not as staggering as that of GoXO, there is an increase compared to other days. Total, 1,516 followers the five days after the post.

It is not surprising the great power that the presenter has wielded in the profiles of her husband and the restaurants he runs. And it is that on her platform, Cristina Pedroche has almost three million followers, an impressive number that for several years has turned her into one of the most followed and powerful -in terms of social networks- from Spain.

The chef, aware of the great support he has received from his wife, tends to publicly state how grateful he is to her. This was visible a few weeks ago, when he left the following comment next to a photograph posted by Cristina Pedroche after Muñoz became the best cook in the world: “You have taught me everything. You make me a better person and a better cook. The presenter, meanwhile, referred to him as “number one in everything else.” In addition, she was full of compliments and expressed: “Very proud of you and the path you choose to be a better person.”

In Amsterdam, Pedroche was already celebrating Dabiz Muñoz’s great victory with a video that revealed his passage through the red carpet and his great emotion. “Husband is the number 1 in the world. I already knew it, but that a world list with such prestige recognizes it is that it cannot make me happier. We continue,” wrote the Madrilenian, showing that she is also part of the successful gastronomic business that the chef has established.

