Tania Rincón: This is how she looked at 19 and in a beauty pageant | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and popular presenter from TV, Tania Rincón, has become one of the favorite drivers of the public Mexican, began his career modeling in a contest in Michoacán, back in 2006 when he was only 19 years.

Although she did not want to dedicate herself to modeling, she saw this opportunity to fulfill the dream that was her main, to be conductive on TV, something that she achieved and that of course filled her with satisfaction, so I remember that beauty contest with great fondness.

The famous one has never denied that she participated in “Our Beauty Michoacán” Y “Our Beauty Mexico”, but it is not that you are always commenting on it, this time we can start some images of that contest, a version of the much younger driver.

“’Nuestra Belleza’ meant as a platform for how I do to be a driver. Because there are acting schools and so on, but there is no house of casting where they can help you be a driver. And it is not that in ‘Nuestra Belleza’ they did that, but I saw an opportunity in that place, where several drivers had already come from ”.

At the time she was chosen as the most beautiful woman in Michoacán and even became a finalist in ‘Nuestra Belleza México’, she won an academic category that was used at that time, gathering some extra points to reach the semifinals.



Tania Rincón shared this epic moment in her career and caught the attention of her fans.

It can be said that Tania Rincón if she had an excellent experience in this is beauty contests, but she would not be willing to participate because it is not what you already wanted, however, it worked quite well for her to venture into the artistic medium and currently become one of the most beloved drivers.

It should be remembered that recently Tania Rincón was celebrating her 35 years of life in the company of her loved ones and close people, in a private and very personal event in which there were few guests, but they had some excellent moments and she showed it off in her networks.

In the photographs we can see that they decorated the event very well and that Tania Rincón is happier than ever enjoying the fruits and the achievements that she has obtained in her career through so many years of experience in the Show.